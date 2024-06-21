17-year-old Alex Shackell becomes first Carmel girls swimmer to make Olympics team

INDIANAPOLIS – Team Shackell is heading to the Paris Olympics.

Five days after her brother secured a berth, Carmel’s Alex Shackell finished second in the 200-meter butterfly Thursday on day 6 of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Top two make the team. The 17-year-old Shackell had tentatively made it by finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle Monday, but this outcome assures it.

She is the first swimmer to make an Olympic team from the storied Carmel High School girls program, which has won a record 38 consecutive state championships.

Alex’s brother, Aaron, 19, won the 400 freestyle on day 1 Saturday. The siblings’ father, Nick, represented Great Britain at the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games.

Times were not as fast as in Wednesday’s heats and semifinals.

Regan Smith, who set a world record Tuesday in the 100 backstroke, won the 200 butterfly final in 2:05.70.

Shackell, in third place at 100 meters but first at 150, had a time of 2:06.69. Afterward, she acknowledged it was tiring to swim three times in two days in the 200 butterfly, one of the sport’s most tiring events.

Lindsay Looney was third in 2:07.03.

On Wednesday, Smith and Shackell won their respective semifinals in 2:04.91 and 2:06.10.

In doing so, Shackell broke the national 17-18 record of 2:06.39 set by Smith in 2020. The Carmel teen's time was fast enough to have won a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, where Shackell won a silver in the 4x200 freestyle relay.

Smith’s American record is 2:03.87.

