17 NFL Defensive Player of the Year winners who finished their careers with other teams

Mark Lane
·5 min read
1. Alan Page

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans released three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner J.J. Watt on Friday. The former 2011 first-round pick from Wisconsin will no doubt finish out his Hall of Fame career in another NFL city. However, he isn't the only former Defensive Player of the Year winner to have to pack up and leave the team with which he won the award. Here are 17 other award winners who finished out their careers in NFL cities different from where they won NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Page was the inaugural Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1971. The Minnesota Vikings released Page after the first six games in 1978, and the Chicago Bears signed him, where he played through the 1981 season.

2. Reggie White

(Allsport/Stephen Dunn)

White was a pass-rushing force for the Philadelphia Eagles, earning 21.0 sacks in 1989 en route to his first career NFL Defensive Player of the Year. In 1993 free agency, White signed with the Green Bay Packers, and won his second such award in 1998. White made a brief comeback in 2000 with the Carolina Panthers.

3. Keith Millard

Rick Stewart /Allsport

Millard was the 1989 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but injured his knee after four games into the 1990 regular season. After being out of football for 1991, Millard played two games apiece for the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. In 1993, Millard finished his career playing 14 games for the Seattle Seahawks.

4. Bruce Smith

17-nfl-defensive-player-year-winners-played-other-teams
17-nfl-defensive-player-year-winners-played-other-teams

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Smith won the award in 1990 and 1996. At the end of the 1999 season, Smith was released alongside other Buffalo Bills legends that included running back Thurman Thomas and receiver Andre Reid. Smith signed with Washington in 2000, where he would play the next four seasons.

5. Pat Swilling

Otto Greule Jr. /AllSport

Swilling was a member of the New Orleans Saints' "Dome Patrol" and produced 17.0 sacks in 1991. The outside linebacker signed with the Detroit Lions in 1993, where he spent the next two seasons. From 1995-98, Swilling finished his career with the Oakland Raiders.

6. Rod Woodson

(Allsport)

Woodson played out of his mind in 1993 with eight interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 2.0 sacks for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 1997, Woodson signed with the San Francisco 49ers before ending up with the Baltimore Ravens from 1998-2001. Woodson played his final two NFL years with the Oakland Raiders.

7. Deion Sanders

(Getty Images)

Sanders produced six interceptions in 1994 with the San Francisco 49ers. However, three of them were returned for touchdowns and he tallied 303 interception return yards. Primetime was a big part of the Niners finally getting past the Dallas Cowboys and winning a Super Bowl for quarterback Steve Young. From 1995-99, Sanders actually played for Dallas before playing one season with Washington and then retiring. In 2004, he came back to play for the Baltimore Ravens for two years.

8. Bryce Paup

Andy Lyons /Allsport

Paup produced 17.5 sacks for the Buffalo Bills in 1995, who won the AFC East under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. In 1998, Paup joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for two seasons before finishing out with the Minnesota Vikings in 2000.

9. Dana Stubblefield

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Stubblefield collected the award in 1997 as he produced 15.0 sacks for the San Francisco 49ers. In the offseason, Stubblefield signed with Washington, where he played for the next three seasons before returning back to the Niners from 2001-02. His last season in the NFL was in 2003 with the Oakland Raiders.

10. Warren Sapp

Phil Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Sapp earned the award in 1999 playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2004, he signed a free agent contract with the Raiders, ultimately retiring with the Silver and Black after the 2007 season.

11. Ed Reed

Ed Reed Texans
Ed Reed Texans

(Larry French/Getty Images)

Reed was a playmaker for the Baltimore Ravens on the backend and picked up the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004, his second season in the league. After the Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2012, Reed signed with the Houston Texans, who cut him midseason in 2013. Reed played his last games with the New York Jets that season.

12. Jason Taylor

Jason Taylor Redskins
Jason Taylor Redskins

(James Lang-USA TODAY Sports)

Taylor finally won the award in 2006 with the Miami Dolphins after 13.5 sacks and two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns. In 2008, he signed with Washington, but then ended up back in Miami for one season before going to the New York Jets and then spending 2011 with the Dolphins.

13. Bob Sanders

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders proved he was a force for the Indianapolis Colts' defense in 2007 with 97 combined tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and 3.5 sacks. However, he just could never stay healthy. His last season in the NFL was in 2011 with the San Diego Chargers.

14. James Harrison

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison picked up the award in 2008 with 16.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and an interception. The outside linebacker was a key cog for the Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl win. In 2013, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals before going back to the Steelers, save for 2017 when he played one game for the New England Patriots.

15. Charles Woodson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Woodson is a complex one. He was already on his second NFL team when he won the 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award with the Green Bay Packers. However, he then went back to his original team in the Oakland Raiders in 2013. Nevertheless, he makes the list.

16. Terrell Suggs

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Suggs had 14.0 sacks and seven forced fumbles for the Baltimore Ravens in 2011. In 2019, Suggs finished out his career playing 14 games for the Arizona Cardinals and two games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

17. Khalil Mack

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Imagine having the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on your squad and being like, "Meh. Let's trade him." That is what the Oakland Raiders did with Mack in 2018, and he has been with the Chicago Bears ever since.

1

1

