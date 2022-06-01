Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic - The 17-minute game that epitomises Nadal-Djokovic rivalry - REUTERS

In sport there are moments that can swing outcomes on their heads. Sometimes, all it takes is a fleeting flash of brilliance or sudden unscripted collapse to change a team or athlete's fortunes.



On Court Philippe-Chatrier late on Tuesday night, though, it was an exhausting 17 minutes of full-throttle, tense baseline tennis that made Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's 59th encounter an instant classic.



The marathon sixth game of the second set took the match from firmly in Nadal's grasp and set in en route to becoming one of the most compelling tussles we've seen between two of the sport's greats.

Watch every match from Roland-Garros live and exclusive on discovery+ and Eurosport

The build-up (Nadal leads 6-2, 3-2)

For the first hour-and-a-half, this match looked like it might not live up to the extreme hype that inevitably surrounds each meeting between tennis's ageing Big Three.



Nadal, who is just a few days shy of his 36th birthday, initially appeared uninterested in sticking to the script. He was a set and two breaks ahead in the second set, leading 3-0. Nadal seemed so in control at that point that, when Djokovic recovered one break in the next game, John McEnroe on Eurosport's commentary appeared surprised, musing: "Oh, there is hope."

Almost on cue, Djokovic looked to the clay and smiled to himself, as if to say: "How could you ever have doubted me?"

No one should have been surprised that Djokovic intended to rally. We are talking about one of the most remarkable rivalries in tennis after all, and world No 1 Djokovic was the favourite going into this meeting. He was never expected to just keel over.



He held serve next, the wry smile still smacked across his face, and then came the most epic game of the match as Nadal attempted to hold his serve.

The mammoth game: Djokovic squanders two break points (15-40)

Djokovic whistled to a 0-30 lead, winning his 10th point of the last 12. The momentum had firmly swung to his side of the court. Though Nadal won the next point with a forehand that edged the baseline, he made an error afterwards and Djokovic had two break points.

Story continues

He squandered it with a wide backhand, though, and Nadal evened things up at deuce with an ace down the T. It was to be the first of six deuces in the game, which both players struggled to escape from.

The deuce deadlock begins (40-40)

Fittingly, they played a 24-shot baseline rally for their first shot at an exit. Djokovic practically threw the kitchen sink at Nadal, but somehow the Spaniard defended for his life and Djokovic's backhand found the net. Advantage Nadal.



The partisan crowd were out of control at this point, and chanted "Rafa, Rafa," for their 13-time French Open champion, earning them a stern warning from the umpire. If they had known how far they still had to go merely in this game they would have saved their energy.



Nadal's mishit forehand brought us back to deuce for the second time, the game already seven minutes long. Djokovic missed his next forehand return, and ventured towards the net with a crazed look on his face, to see how on earth he had sent it wide.



But Nadal could not find an exit route from this testy game, largely because Djokovic would not let him. His inside out forehand found the line, and he clawed the match back to a third deuce.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their men's quarter-final singles match on day ten of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris - GETTY IMAGES

Rivals unable to locate killer touch

The tension was palpable as Nadal fumbled the ball during his lengthy serve routine and a ball girl had to help him collect it. The 25-second serve clock had long since run down.

Djokovic had him on the ropes, though, sending him out wide along the baseline, and when Nadal's forehand dropped short, this was his moment to pounce. But Djokovic approached the net with less venom than usual. Nadal easily got a racquet to his forehand down the line, and delivered a heavy-topspin cross-court passing shot - his 28th winner of the match so far.



That gave him another game point, and put him on the cusp of a 4-2 lead. But just before the clock struck 12 minutes on this rollercoaster game, Nadal showed a sign of weakness: his first double-fault of the match. Back to deuce.

Nadal handed slow-play warning; misses game point

The umpire finally responded to Nadal's poor time-keeping on his next serve, giving him a warning, much to the crowd's dismay. But Nadal responded by winning the point to set up his fourth game point.

He was still not out of the woods, though. A 19-point rally came next, another scintillating baseline battle, but Nadal's keenness to get out of this game saw him send his forehand long and he was back to square one.

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men's Singles Quarter Final match on Day 10 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2022 in Paris - GETTY IMAGES

Third and fourth break points go begging for Djokovic

The game was clearly taking its toll on Nadal, and Djokovic could sense his moment. His sharp return on the next serve drew another error from Nadal, and gave Djokovic his first break point since 40-30 - over 10 minutes ago.



Nadal, as he often did throughout this match when under pressure, found a blistering first serve to save a third break point and send the game back to deuce for a fifth time.



Djokovic was still on the front foot though, and began wearing Nadal down. He drew an error on Nadal's backhand and set up his fourth break point. Nadal offered the first drop shot of the game to try to catch him out, but it was nowhere near good enough to beat Djokovic who got to it with time to spare. His own drop shot, though, was weak, too, and Nadal fired a backhand down the line. Deuce No 6.

Djokovic gets a fifth chance to break...

Fans who had headed off the court for a toilet break at the last changeover had, by this stage, missed nearly 17 minutes of action and were stuck in the gantries no doubt cursing their weak bladders. Somebody, anybody, needed to end this thing soon.



When Nadal's forehand went wide, Djokovic had his fifth opportunity to break back and even the set. In the end, Nadal did it for him, his backhand down the line veering wide. Despite the tension, Djokovic celebrated only with a calm fist pump, jutting his jaw out and stealing a look up at his box as the scoreboard updated to 3-3. Game on.



The remarkable thing was that this was not the only long-drawn out game of the set. It took Djokovic 15 minutes to secure on his own serve on the very next game - after which he and Nadal could finally take a seat for the change of ends and fans who had unwittingly missed the most intense run of action of the match by stealing a loo break were allowed back to the stands.



In the end, Djokovic was beaten by Nadal over four sets. But this game helped him take the second set, which lasted an exhausting 88 minutes and ensured this match remained one of the more memorable encounters between these two giants of the sport.