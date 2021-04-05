17-game schedule, Jimmy Garoppolo, draft needs and other 49ers news

We have reached the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is once again time to take a look around the NFC West to check in on the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is going on with the San Francisco 49ers?

Here are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.





49ers add LB Nate Gerry

The 49ers have continued adding players in free agency. The latest is former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry. He comes to the Niners on a one-year deal. He figures to be a special teams player who could factor into the defensive playing rotation.

49ers believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be fine in 2021 if healthy

The writing is on the wall for Garoppolo that the 49ers are looking to move on from him, although it isn't necessarily right now. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo isn't thrilled about the team's trade in the NFL draft up to the third overall pick. However, Shanahan also feels Garoppolo, if he remains healthy, will likely play better because of it.

Niners to face Bengals in 17-game 2021 season

The NFL announced the approval of a 17-game regular season this past week. The NFC West will play their extra game on the road against the AFC North. Because the 49ers were in last place in the division last season, they will play the Cincinnati Bengals next season, who finished last in their division.

49ers want 1st-round pick for Garoppolo

The 49ers find themselves in somewhat of a similar situation as the Cardinals did in 2019 when they drafted Kyler Murray. San Francisco seems to intend on having Jimmy Garoppolo start this season but is open to a trade. However, they aren't looking to just dump him. They seek a first-round pick for him. The Cardinals did with Josh Rosen back in 2019 and were unable to get that. Garoppolo is a far more established quarterback in the league, though, so maybe they can pull it off.

Reassessed draft needs

With the bulk of the work in free agency done, the 49ers' offseason needs look different than in February. Niners Wire managing editor Kyle Madson gives us an updated look at their needs entering the draft this month. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

