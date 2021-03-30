17-game NFL season will thankfully shatter this Bears record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL has approved the addition of a 17th regular-season game, marking the first time since 1978 that the league has changed the number of games in the regular season.

Adding an additional game leaves the door open for lots of changes to the single-season record books. Which of the Bears’ single-season records are in danger of being broken in 2021?

Passing Yards: 3,838 -- Erik Kramer (1995)

In 1995, Erik Kramer threw for 3,838 yards. The only other QB to throw for at least 3,800 yards for the Chicago Bears was Jay Cutler in the 2014 season. Could Andy Dalton, the 2021 QB1, finally break the Bears’ single-season passing record of 25 years? He has passed for more than 4,200 yards twice, in 2013 and 2016, both times starting all 16 games.

Passing Touchdowns: 29 -- Erik Kramer (1995)

Kramer’s 1995 campaign also boasted the most passing touchdowns, when he found the end zone 29 times. Dalton’s career high is 33 TDs back in 2013.

Rushing Yards: 1,852 -- Walter Payton (1977)

The great Walter Payton holds the record with 1,852 rushing yards in 1977 -- and he owns most of the top 10 all by himself. At ninth overall with 1,339 yards in 2013, Matt Forte has come closest to Payton.

Rushing Touchdowns: 14 -- Tied

Payton rushed for 14 touchdowns twice (in 1977 and 1979), a mark also reached by Gale Sayers back in 1965. No one has even come close to this record in the 20th century; the best anyone has managed was Forte’s nine rushing TDs in 2013.

Receptions: 118 -- Brandon Marshall (2012)

Brandon Marshall hauled in 118 receptions during his 2012 Pro Bowl season. Allen Robinson is tied for second (with Forte), having caught 102 balls this past season. If he steps up his pace a little over 17 games in 2021, Marshall’s record is within Robinson’s reach.

Receiving Yards: 1,508 -- Brandon Marshall (2012)

Marshall’s 2012 season also holds the record for most receiving yards with 1,508. Robinson is further off this mark, with his career-best 1,250 yards in 2020 ranking sixth all time.

Receiving Touchdowns: 13 -- Tied

We have to go all the way back to 1970 and 1947 to find Dick Gordon and Ken Kavanaugh, respectively, each of whom caught 13 touchdowns. Robinson’s career best was seven in 2019, so this record may continue to stand even with the benefit of an extra game.

Sacks: 17.5 -- Richard Dent (1984)

Richard Dent’s 17.5 sacks in 1984 is the best mark achieved by a Bears player. Khalil Mack has come closest among current Bears players: His career high is 15 sacks in 2015, though he had only nine last season.