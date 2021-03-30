What 17-game NFL season means for 49ers' record book

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What 17-game NFL season means for 49ers' record book originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL has approved the addition of a 17th regular-season game, marking the first time since 1978 that the league has changed the number of games in the regular season.

Adding an additional game leaves the door open for lots of changes to the single-season record books. Which of the San Francisco 49ers records are in danger of being broken in 2021?

Passing Yards: 4,278 -- Jeff Garcia (2000)

Joe Montana and Steve Young are the two greatest quarterbacks in franchise history, but Jeff Garcia holds the 49ers’ record for most passing yards in a single season. In 2000, Garcia threw for 4,278 yards, the only time in his career that he threw for over 4,000 yards.

The 49ers’ quarterback situation is up in the air for next season, although NBC Sports Bay Area Insider Matt Maiocca believes that Kyle Shanahan prefers Mac Jones with the No. 3 overall pick. It will be interesting to see if a rookie or current quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can break Garcia’s record.

Passing Touchdowns: 36 -- Steve Young (1998)

Young may not hold the single-season passing yards record, but he does have the most touchdown passes in a single season in franchise history.

Young threw 36 touchdowns during the 1998 campaign, topping his previous franchise record of 35 from the 1994 season. Garcia, Montana and John Brodie are the only other 49ers quarterbacks to ever throw 30 or more scores in a single season.

Rushing Yards: 1,695 -- Frank Gore (2006)

Frank Gore’s 2006 season may go down as the best rushing campaign in franchise history. Gore ran for a franchise-record 1,695 yards and scored eight touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowler would go on to rush for over 1,000 yards seven more times with San Francisco before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2015.

Rushing Touchdowns: 10 -- Tied

When it comes to rushing touchdowns, Gore is a part of a seven-way tie for the most in a single season in franchise history. Gore’s 10-score 2009 season is the most recent of the bunch, but 

JD Smith (1959), Joe Perry (1953), Ricky Watters (1993), Derek Loville (1995), Joe Perry (1948) and Billy Kilmer (1961) all ran for 10 scores in a season with the 49ers.

Raheem Mostert ran for eight scores during the 2019 season before injuries limited him to just eight games during the 2020 season.

Receptions: 122 -- Jerry Rice (1995)

It shouldn’t come as a shock that the great Jerry Rice holds the 49ers’ record for most receptions in a single season.

Rice had 122 catches during the 1995 season, and he also holds the No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the 49ers’ single-season receptions list. In 16 seasons with the 49ers, Rice caught 1,281 passes.

Receiving Yards: 1,848 -- Jerry Rice (1995)

Rice also holds the record for most receiving yards in a single season, as he turned his 122 catches in 1995 into 1,848 yards. What may be even more impressive about Rice’s 1995 season is that Young played in just 11 games due to a shoulder injury.

The Hall of Famer holds the six highest receiving yard totals in a season in franchise history, with Terrell Owens holding the seventh and eighth spots.

George Kittle’s 1,377-yard season in 2018 is No. 9 on the all-time list, and he may have the best shot to catch Rice’s insane record.

Receiving Touchdowns: 22 -- Jerry Rice (1987)

Predictably, Rice also holds the record for most touchdowns in a single season for the 49ers with 22 during the 1987 campaign. Rice caught 65 passes during the 1987 season, meaning that more than a third of his catches went for scores.

Rice’s record also came in a season where he played in just 12 games. The legend tried to top his own record in 1989, but he came up five scores short with 17 on the season.

Sacks: 19.5 -- Aldon Smith (2012)

Aldon Smith totaled 19.5 sacks for the 49ers during the 2012 season. Smith, who played four seasons with the 49ers, made his return to the NFL in 2020 after missing the previous four seasons.

Smith’s 19.5 sacks led to him being named First Team All-Pro and making the Pro Bowl. He totaled 44.0 sacks in San Francisco.

Peter Dewey contributed to this story.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Ravens add game against Los Angeles Rams as part of 17-game schedule

    The NFL expanded its regular season, and the Ravens know who they'll be hosting.

  • NFL to expand regular season to 17 games, starting in 2021

    For the first time since 1978, the NFL is expanding its slate of regular-season games. Starting this fall, each team will play in 17 contests.

  • How many 1,000 yard receivers have Dolphins had in the 16-game era?

    How many 1,000 yard receivers have Dolphins had in the 16-game era?

  • The Latest: Giants manager, some players, get vaccinated

    San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, some of his players and staff received the coronavirus vaccine that's more readily available in Arizona before the club departed the desert. Opening day is Thursday at Seattle, and Kapler says any of his players who need some downtime before then will have it. Chattanooga’s football team is calling off the rest of its spring season.

  • Mac Jones: 49ers offense “quarterback friendly,” similar to Alabama

    Last week’s trade that moved the 49ers into the third pick of this year’s draft was followed by nearly unanimous speculation that the team plans to select a quarterback. Chris Simms of NBC has suggested Alabama’s Mac Jones is a great fit for the offense that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, a close friend of [more]

  • K’Waun Williams: One more year with 49ers too intriguing to pass up

    Cornerback K'Waun Williams drew interest on the open market, but decided there was no place like home. Williams returned to the 49ers on a one-year deal after hearing from the Jets, who are coached by former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and the Chiefs. Williams joins cornerback Jason Verrett, cornerback Dontae Johnson, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, [more]

  • Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond sees connection between him and the Bears

    Kellen Mond has had quite a few interactions with the Bears heading into the draft, and he says that there's definitely "a connection."

  • John Lynch updates Dee Ford’s rehab

    Dee Ford played only one game for the 49ers last season because of neck and back injuries. He has played only 12 games since the team acquired him in a trade with the Chiefs on March 13, 2019. The 49ers recently restructured Ford’s contract when it became evident Ford wasn’t going to be medically cleared [more]

  • 49ers would listen to Jimmy Garoppolo trade under right circumstance

    It's going to be hard to find a quarterback that gives us a better chance to win than Jimmy right now ... "

  • Urban Meyer knows not to undermine the NFL’s ultimate reality show

    When in Rome. Although Jaguars coach Urban Meyer isn’t fully on board with all of the realities of life in the NFL (he thinks the free-agency system is “awful“), Meyer apparently has gotten the memo about maximizing the mystery that is the NFL’s annual ultimate reality show. The league wants the team with the first [more]

  • NFL 17-game season: Bears add Raiders to their schedule

    The Bears will travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in 2021 for the very first time after NFL owners approved a 17-game schedule on Tuesday.

  • 2021 NHL trade deadline: Why Bruins should target Kyle Palmieri

    When the Boston Bruins play the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday night, they will get another up-close look at a player they should strongly consider targeting before the April 12 NHL trade deadline: Kyle Palmieri.

  • Is Justin Fields to San Francisco a lock for the 2021 NFL draft?

    Justin Fields looks like the QB to be drafted by the San Francisco 49ers for the 2021 NFL draft. Justin Fields was seen working out at the QB Collective, a program that has deep ties with San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan. The Niners are not that far removed from a Super Bowl appearance and a young talented dual-threat talent like Fields could put that franchise over the top

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Joey Logano savors historic win in NASCAR Cup Series' return to dirt at Bristol

    Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]

  • Elite advice: How a stranger's wisdom helped Oregon State's historic NCAA run

    OSU coach Wayne Tinkle took some helpful words from somebody he'd met less than two weeks ago and used them to inspire the Beavers to the Elite Eight.

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the front-runners to sign center Andre Drummond when he clears waivers on Sunday, ESPN reported. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The Lakers' star players and members of the front office "have been recruiting Drummond hard," per the report.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 03/29/2021

  • March Madness betting: The most-bet team for Saturday's Sweet 16 games? No. 15 seed Oral Roberts

    Oral Roberts has been one of the best stories of this tournament.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)