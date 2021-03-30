17-game NFL season will challenge these Patriots' records originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL has approved the addition of a 17th regular-season game, marking the first time since 1978 that the league has changed the number of games in the regular season.

Adding an additional game leaves the door open for lots of changes to the single-season record books. Which of the Patriots’ single-season records are in danger of being broken in 2021 and beyond with an extra game on the docket?

Who else? Tom Brady set the Patriots’ record for most passing yards in a season with 5,235 in 2011. He started off the season with 517 yards against the Dolphins and threw for more than 300 yards 11 times over the course of the regular season. The 2011 season ended in a Super Bowl XLVI defeat to the New York Giants, where Brady threw for 276 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Cam Newton was a far cry from that number in 2020, as he only logged 2,657 yards across 15 starts in his first season with the New England Patriots.

Passing Touchdowns: 50 -- Tom Brady (2007)

Unsurprisingly, Brady holds many Patriots and NFL records. This record came in Brady and the Patriots’ historic 2007 regular season. Brady and the Patriots’ offense put up astronomical numbers all season en route to a 16-0 record. Brady capped off his season with two touchdowns against the New York Giants, both of which went to a receiver who appears later in this list. By comparison, Newton only tossed eight touchdowns through the air in 2020.

Rushing Yards: 1,635 -- Corey Dillon (2004)

Corey Dillon’s first season with the Patriots was a memorable one. The former Cincinnati Bengals running back rushed for 1,635 yards, along with 12 touchdowns, in just 15 games with the 2004 Patriots. Dillon picked up 75 more yards in New England’s Super Bowl XXXIX 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Damien Harris, who emerged as the lead back for the Patriots in 2020, collected 691 yards across 10 games.

Rushing Touchdowns: 18 -- LaGarrette Blount (2016)

LaGarrette Blount stepped up big time in the Patriots’ backfield back in 2016. It was his second season in his second stint in New England, but he ended up leading the entire NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns. He found the end zone in 13 of the Patriots’ 16 regular-season games, highlighted by a three-touchdown game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Newton actually tied for sixth in franchise history with 12 rushing touchdowns in 2020.

Receptions: 123 -- Wes Welker (2009)

Wes Welker never won a Lombardi Trophy with the Patriots, but he does hold several franchise records. Though he led the NFL in receptions three times during his stint in New England, he made his most receptions in 2009, snagging 123 catches for 1,348 yards in just 14 games. The 123 receptions are tied for eighth-most in a season in NFL history -- and more than double what the Patriots’ leader, Jakobi Meyers, had in 2020 (59).

Receiving Yards: 1,569 -- Wes Welker (2011)

Welker got his most catches in 2009, but he got the most yards of any Patriot ever in 2011. He went for 1,569 receiving yards and 122 catches -- just one short of his 2009 record -- in the same season where Brady set his passing yards record. The duo got off to a raucous start, too, as they connected for a 99-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Week 1 Monday Night Football win in Miami.

Those 1,569 receiving yards are more than the combined total of the Patriots’ top two receivers in 2020 (Meyers had 729 and Damiere Byrd had 604).

Receiving Touchdowns: 23 -- Randy Moss (2007)

The receiver who caught those two touchdown passes from Brady against the Giants in 2007? Randy Moss. The Hall of Fame wideout rewrote the NFL record books during his first year with the Patriots, hauling in a league-record 23 touchdowns during an undefeated regular season. The previous record was held by Stanley Morgan, who caught 12 TDs back in 1979. Rob Gronkowski also made a run at Moss’ record in 2011, when he reeled in 17 touchdowns. Moss led the league in receiving touchdowns five times during his storied career, but he was never more prolific or unstoppable as he was in 2007.

If anyone is going to break this record any time soon, it’s unlikely to be a Patriot. Though they overhauled their offense with the additions of Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, only two Patriots (running back Rex Burkhead and second-year receiver N’Keal Harry) had multiple receiving touchdowns in 2020.

Sacks: 18.5 -- Andre Tippett (1984)

Andre Tippett owns the Patriots’ record book when it comes to sacks. He has three of the five highest single-season sack totals in franchise history, peaking with 18.5 in 1984. He also finished with 16.5 in 1985, helping lead New England to a Super Bowl berth, and 12.5 in 1987. Chandler Jones (2015) and Mike Vrabel (2007) also had 12.5-sack seasons in New England. No Patriot had more than six sacks last season.

Interceptions: 11 -- Ron Hall (1964)

You have to go all the way back to 1964 to find the Patriots’ single-season interceptions record. Ron Hall was named a first-team All-Pro after picking off 11 passes for the 10-3-1 Patriots. Hall only surpassed three interceptions one other time in his career, tallying six interceptions in 1966.

Asante Samuel is next on the Patriots’ leaderboard with 10 interceptions in 2006. Ty Law picked off nine passes in 1998 and J.C. Jackson tied Law for third on the list with nine interceptions in 2020.

Field Goals: 38 -- Stephen Gostkowski (2013)

Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski are the two most prominent kickers in Patriots history, but Gostkowski owns the single-season leaderboard. Gostkowski has the top five single-season franchise records for made field goals, topping out at 38 in the 2013 season. Somehow, Vinatieri’s highest total for makes in a season (31 in 1998 and 2004) was actually beaten by another Patriots kicker as well. Tony Franklin drilled 32 field goals in the 1986 season.

Nick Folk made 26 for the Patriots in 2020, but his 92.9% success rate for the season is third-best in franchise history. That rate combined could get Folk in the mix for the New England record next season