17 former Titans players on NFL divisional-round teams

The second week of the NFL playoffs is upon us with the Divisional Round set to take place on Saturday and Sunday. We’ve made our picks for each playoff game, which you can check out right here.

The eight teams still battling for their chance at a Super Bowl are the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

All but one of those teams has a former Titan on it, with the Bengals being the lone exception.

So, which former Titans still have a shot at a ring? Find out now as we take a look at the 17 former Tennessee players who are on one of the teams currently still alive in the playoffs.

49ers: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (practice squad)

AP Photo/John Froschauer

Jaguars: DB Tyree Gillespie (practice squad)

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Jaguars: RB Mekhi Sargent (practice squad)

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Bills: OT Bobby Hart

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Bills: DL DaQuan Jones

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bills: OT David Quessenberry

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bills: LG Rodger Saffold

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bills: QB Matt Barkley (practice squad)

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Bills: DL Eli Ankou (practiced squad IR)

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Giants: CB Adoree' Jackson

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Giants: WR Marcus Johnson

AP Photo/John Amis

Cowboys: LS Matt Overton

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Cowboys: DL Takk McKinley (practice squad)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys: DL Anthony Rush (practice squad)

AP Photo/John Froschauer

Chiefs: DB Ugo Amadi (practice squad)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Eagles: WR A.J. Brown

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles: P Brett Kern

AP Photo/John Amis

