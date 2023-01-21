17 former Titans players on NFL divisional-round teams
The second week of the NFL playoffs is upon us with the Divisional Round set to take place on Saturday and Sunday. We’ve made our picks for each playoff game, which you can check out right here.
The eight teams still battling for their chance at a Super Bowl are the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.
All but one of those teams has a former Titan on it, with the Bengals being the lone exception.
So, which former Titans still have a shot at a ring? Find out now as we take a look at the 17 former Tennessee players who are on one of the teams currently still alive in the playoffs.
49ers: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (practice squad)
AP Photo/John Froschauer
Jaguars: DB Tyree Gillespie (practice squad)
AP Photo/Wade Payne
Jaguars: RB Mekhi Sargent (practice squad)
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Bills: OT Bobby Hart
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong
Bills: DL DaQuan Jones
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Bills: OT David Quessenberry
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Bills: LG Rodger Saffold
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Bills: QB Matt Barkley (practice squad)
AP Photo/Wade Payne
Bills: DL Eli Ankou (practiced squad IR)
AP Photo/Joshua Bessex
Giants: CB Adoree' Jackson
Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
Giants: WR Marcus Johnson
AP Photo/John Amis
Cowboys: LS Matt Overton
AP Photo/Brett Carlsen
Cowboys: DL Takk McKinley (practice squad)
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys: DL Anthony Rush (practice squad)
AP Photo/John Froschauer
Chiefs: DB Ugo Amadi (practice squad)
Syndication: The Tennessean
Eagles: WR A.J. Brown
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles: P Brett Kern
AP Photo/John Amis