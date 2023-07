17 fastest Steelers in Madden NFL 24

The Pittsburgh Steelers have 17 players with a speed rating of 90 or higher in Madden NFL 24. Here is how those 17 players break down.

WR Calvin Austin III - 95

CB Chris Wilcox - 94

CB James Pierre - 93

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. - 91

WR Luq Barcoo - 91

CB Madre Harper - 91

WR Miles Boykin - 91

S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 91

CB Cory Trice Jr. - 90

WR Diontae Johnson - 90

WR George Pickens - 90

RB Jason Huntley - 90

RB Jaylen Warren - 90

CB Joey Porter Jr. - 90

CB Levi Wallace - 90

CB Patrick Peterson - 90

LB Tanner Muse - 90

