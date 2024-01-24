17 ex-Commanders will compete in AFC, NFC Championship Games

The NFL divisional round is in the books. The AFC and NFC conference championship games are set for this weekend.

In the AFC, the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens will host the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Lamar Jackson will face Patrick Mahomes.

On the NFC side, the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions. This is Detroit’s first NFC championship appearance since the 1991 season. It’s been so long for the Lions that their last championship game appearance came during Washington’s last Super Bowl season.

Speaking of Washington, we’ve examined the rosters and coaching staffs of the final four remaining teams and noticed several former Washington players/coaches in action this weekend.

We’ve counted 17 former Washington players or coaches on the rosters or coaching staffs of the final four teams this weekend. If we’ve missed anyone, let us know.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan calls a play from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Years with Washington as OC: 2010-13

49ers OL coach Chris Foerster

Washington Redskins offensive line coach Chris Foerster. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Years as Washington’s OL coach: 2010-14

49ers assistant DL coach Darryl Tapp

Linebacker Darryl Tapp #54 of the Washington Redskins nearly sacks quarterback Peyton Manning . (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Year with Washington: 2013

49ers WR coach: Leonard Hankerson

Washington Redskins wide receiver Leonard Hankerson (85). Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Years with Washington: 2011-14

49ers LT Trent Williams

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Years with Washington: 2010-19

49ers DE Chase Young

Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Years with Washington: 2020-23

Lions QB Nate Sudfeld (IR)

Washington Redskins quarterback Nate Sudfeld (2). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Year with Washington: 2016

Lions senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler

New Washington WR coach Jim Hostler says he is still trying to figure out what kind of depth his team has. Needs to see some practices first pic.twitter.com/NN3BbchCyS — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 6, 2020

Years with Washington: 2020-22

Lions QB coach Mark Brunell

Washington Redskins quarterback (8) Mark Brunell. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © James Lang

Years with Washington: 2004-07

Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle-El

Washington Redskins wide receiver Antwaan Randle El (82) runs after the catch against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Years with Washington: 2006-09

Lions assistant LB coach Shaun Dion Hamilton

Years with Washington: 2018-20

Ravens CB Ronald Darby

Washington Football Team cornerback Ronald Darby (23). (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Year with Washington: 2020

Ravens OT Morgan Moses

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses #76 of the Washington Football Team. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Years with Washington: 2014-20

Ravens special-teams coach Chris Horton

Washington Redskins safety Chris Horton (48) walks to the field prior to training camp at Redskins Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Years with Washington: 2008-10

Ravens QB Josh Johnson

Year with Washington: 2018

Chiefs OL coach Andy Heck

Andy Heck #64 of the Washington Redskins pushes back Antonio Edwards #96. The Redskins defeated the Panthers 38-36.

Years with Washington: 1999-2000

Chiefs C Austin Reiter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle A.J. Francis (70) battles Washington Redskins center Austin Reiter (62). Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Years with Washington: 2015-16

