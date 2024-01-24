17 ex-Commanders will compete in AFC, NFC Championship Games
The NFL divisional round is in the books. The AFC and NFC conference championship games are set for this weekend.
In the AFC, the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens will host the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Lamar Jackson will face Patrick Mahomes.
On the NFC side, the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions. This is Detroit’s first NFC championship appearance since the 1991 season. It’s been so long for the Lions that their last championship game appearance came during Washington’s last Super Bowl season.
Speaking of Washington, we’ve examined the rosters and coaching staffs of the final four remaining teams and noticed several former Washington players/coaches in action this weekend.
We’ve counted 17 former Washington players or coaches on the rosters or coaching staffs of the final four teams this weekend. If we’ve missed anyone, let us know.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan
Years with Washington as OC: 2010-13
49ers OL coach Chris Foerster
Years as Washington’s OL coach: 2010-14
49ers assistant DL coach Darryl Tapp
Year with Washington: 2013
49ers WR coach: Leonard Hankerson
Years with Washington: 2011-14
49ers LT Trent Williams
Years with Washington: 2010-19
49ers DE Chase Young
Years with Washington: 2020-23
Lions QB Nate Sudfeld (IR)
Year with Washington: 2016
Lions senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler
New Washington WR coach Jim Hostler says he is still trying to figure out what kind of depth his team has. Needs to see some practices first pic.twitter.com/NN3BbchCyS
— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 6, 2020
Years with Washington: 2020-22
Lions QB coach Mark Brunell
Years with Washington: 2004-07
Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle-El
Years with Washington: 2006-09
Lions assistant LB coach Shaun Dion Hamilton
Years with Washington: 2018-20
Ravens CB Ronald Darby
Year with Washington: 2020
Ravens OT Morgan Moses
Years with Washington: 2014-20
Ravens special-teams coach Chris Horton
Years with Washington: 2008-10
Ravens QB Josh Johnson
Year with Washington: 2018
Chiefs OL coach Andy Heck
Years with Washington: 1999-2000
Chiefs C Austin Reiter
Years with Washington: 2015-16