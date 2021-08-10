17 Easy Flexitarian Dinners for Weeknights
Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Chickpea Curry (Chhole)
Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl
Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens
Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos
Mushroom Melts
3-Ingredient Refried Bean & Pico de Gallo Tostadas
Quinoa Power Salad
Greek Salad with Edamame
Jackfruit Barbacoa Burrito Bowls
Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza
Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry
Tofu Poke
Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Roasted Chickpeas & Vegetables
Vegan Pad Thai with Tofu
Mexican Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Adding more plant-based meals to your routine has so many benefits—a plant-focused diet can support your heart health, facilitate weight loss and even help you live longer. These recipes will help you add some more plant proteins to your weeknight meals, but without forsaking meat and fish altogether. This mix of vegetarian, vegan and veggie-loaded options are sure to please. Recipes like our Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette and Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens are simple, delicious and come together in no time.