17 Eagles related storylines to follow after the 2023 NFL schedule release

The 2023 NFL schedule has been revealed, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face seven quarterbacks leading 2022 playoff teams.

Returning to the Super Bowl will be daunting, as the Philadelphia Eagles will face a six to seven-week gauntlet of playoff teams starting in Week 9.

In a matter of about eight weeks, including the bye, the Eagles will face the Cowboys twice, along with the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, and Giants.

The most brutal schedule in the league, the Eagles will open up in New England on a Tom Brady appreciation afternoon.

With the schedule live and fans starting to set travel arrangements, here are 17 storylines to follow during Philadelphia’s 2023 schedule.

Week 1: Sunday, September 10 at New England Patriots at 4:25 PM (CBS)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Storyline: TikToc Boy!

Philadelphia will get a chance to have words with Juju Smith-Schuster immediately after he signed a free agent deal with the Patriots.

Smith-Schuster got the worst end of an online spat with A.J. Brown and the Eagles will be leery of his disrespectful comments towards James Bradberry after the Super Bowl.

Week 2: Thursday, September 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM (Prime Video)

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Storyline: Week 2 rematch from Week 2 in 2022

The Eagles run to a Super Bowl appearance got a huge boost during Week of last season when they beatdown the Vikings on Monday Night Football, with Darius Slay shutting down Justin Jefferson.

The league schedule makers love drama and hit the reset button on the rematch, scheduling for Week 2, at Lincoln Financial Field, and in prime time on a Thursday night.

Week 3: Monday, September 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM (ABC)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) gets into position during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Nfl Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Tennessee Titans

Storyline: TB12 is gone

With the retirement of Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and the Bucs will turn to Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask in this one. Jalen Hurts will return to the scene of his disastrous playoff debut in 2021.

Week 4: Sunday, October 1 vs. Washington Commanders at 1 PM (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Storyline: Sam Howell at the Linc

With Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke off the roster, the Commanders will turn to second-year signal-caller Sam Howell to lead the offense. Philadelphia will look to return the favor after Washington snapped a nine game wining streak last season.

Week 5: Sunday, October 8 at Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Storyline: Rams rebuilding

The Rams traded Jalen Ramsey and Allen Robinson as the franchise looks to rebuild after bursting the salary cap.

Week 6: Sunday, October 15 at New York Jets at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Storyline: ARod

The retooled Jets have a championship defense and just acquired a four time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

Week 7: Sunday, October 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Storyline: Tyreek/Waddle

The Dolphins will head to Philadelphia on a Sunday night with the AFC most efficient pass catching duo in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

They go head to head with Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Week 8: Sunday, October 29 at Washington Commanders at 1 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Storyline: New Ownership group

The Commanders are being sold to an ownership group that includes 76ers co-owner Josh Harris. The sale should be complete by the second regular season matchup and an intense rivalry should improve going forward.

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Storyline: Start of rough stretch

It’ll be the first of two matchups against their NFC East rival and will provide an early litmus test for an Eagles team that’ll need to vanquish the Cowboys if the want a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Week 10: BYE

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Storyline: Rest

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC)



Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Storyline: Super Bowl rematch

The quarterbacks, Kelce brothers and Andy Reid all provide terrific storylines, but the fact is the Monday night showdown will be a long awaited Super Bowl rematch.

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+ (CBS)

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Storyline: Josh Allen

Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen have had similar career trajectories, and on Thanksgiving weekend, they’ll link up for a showdown on CBS Sports.

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Storyline: 49ers whine

San Francisco has whined all offseason about playing the Eagles in the NFC Championship without a healthy quarterback and they’ll get a late season rematch in Philadelphia.

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Storyline: AT&T Demons

It’ll be the second meeting with the Cowboys in a month, and it’ll be on Philadelphia to exercise demons from AT&T Stadium.

The Eagles have lost five straight games in Dallas.

Week 15: Sunday, December 17 at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Storyline: Rashaad Penny returns

Penny signed a one year deal with Philadelphia and he’ll return to Seattle to face the Seahawks. It’ll also be the first time Darius Slay and DK Metcalf have linked up since they’re explosive matchup in 2020.

The game will pit two of Quincy Avery’s protege’s against each other when Jalen Hurts meets Geno Smith.

Week 16: Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants at 4:30 PM+ (FOX)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Storyline: Christmas Day

It’ll be the first of two games this season in the heated rivalry, and they’ll play the game on Christmas Day as a part of a triple header.

Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 PM+ (FOX)



Nfl New Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon

Storyline: Jonathan Gannon

The Eagles former defensive coordinator is now the head coach in Arizona and he’ll return to Philadelphia after losing a draft pick due to tampering charges.

Week 18: TBD at New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The second of two meetings, Philadelphia and New York will meet in the season finale for the second straight season and it could have drastic playoff implications for both teams.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire