17 days until Penn State football 2021 season opener

We are officially 17 days away from Penn State football!

Yesterday, we talked about a current Nittany Lion, Jaden Dottin.

Today, we will talk about the current player who wears the number 17, backup quarterback Mason Stahl.

As a recruit, Stahl wasn’t an overly touted player. His best offer came from Penn State, where he committed to in the class of 2020.

In high school, Stahl grew up in Pittsburgh and was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection.

Stahl was a stat machine who showed off his mobility in high school. He passed and rushed for over 1,000 yards as a senior.

Throughout this countdown series, we have talked about a few players who have made their names on the Development Squad. Stahl was one of those guys. He earned Developmental Squad Player of the Week a few times last season.

The biggest thing about Penn State’s current quarterback situation is that their QB room behind Sean Clifford lacks experience. Stahl didn’t see any game action last season and they have a four-star quarterback in Drew Allar coming in from the 2022 class.

Stahl is currently buried in their depth chart as their fourth string quarterback. Behind Clifford, there is not a single upperclassman. Two of them are freshman and one of them is a redshirt sophomore.

It will be interesting to see how their quarterback situation pans out when Clifford leaves. Even though they lack experience, the potential is there. However, it’s time to focus on this season, and that all starts in 17 days.

