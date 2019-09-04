There are 17 AAF products still working in the NFL

The AAF didn’t make it, but some of their players still did.

The failed developmental league has placed 17 alumni onto NFL rosters at the moment.

As compiled by NFLDraftDiamonds.com, that includes eight players who are still on active rosters.

The list includes a pair of Browns (Orlando Apollos quarterback Garrett Gilbert and running back D'Ernest Johnson) and a pair of Broncos (Salt Lake Stallions defensive tackle Mike Purcell and San Antonio Commanders defensive back Davante Bausby).

Also making 53-man rosters at the moment are Chargers long snapper Cole Mazza (Birmingham Iron), 49ers offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (San Diego Fleet), Panthers offensive lineman Brandon Greene (Iron), and Steelers defensive back Kameron Kelly (Fleet).

Nine other players from the AAF are on practice squads, though those jobs are a lot more temporary sometimes: Panthers defensive tackle Bijhon Jackson (Atlanta Legends), Panthers linebacker Sione Teuhema (Arizona Hotshots), Rams quarterback John Wolford (Hotshots), Rams offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone (Fleet), Titans quarterback Logan Woodside (Commanders), Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (Commanders), Ravens linebacker Aaron Adeoye (Iron) and Washington linebacker Chris Odom (Stallions).

While not a huge number of players, it does speak to the general opportunity created by another league, a niche that the XFL is going to try to fill next year.