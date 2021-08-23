16th Region All "A" volleyball: Eagles finally fly high

Aug. 23—FRENCHBURG — Before Saturday, Fairview had never won the 16th Region All "A" Classic volleyball tournament — an event traditionally dominated by a small number of schools.

The Eagles invited themselves into the club on Saturday, sweeping four-time defending champion West Carter in the semifinals, 2-0 (25-18, 25-17), and taking down Rose Hill Christian, 2-0 (25-16, 25-15), for the title at Menifee County.

It was the Eagles' first championship in their fourth trip to the final match.

"We've had an opportunity a few times to win it," Fairview coach Rick Lambert said. "I had a good idea this group was gonna do something special. ... They took what I think they rightly deserved."

Fairview got a first-round bye and then knocked off the Comets in the semis in a rematch of an Eagles win Thursday night in Westwood.

Charlee Hobbs, who recently surpassed 800 career kills, delivered six kills. Kameron Fry added five and Shelby Marcum netted four.

Hobbs added six digs and two blocks, while Kiera Loving dished nine assists and three aces. Marcum contributed eight digs, three assists and three aces, and Graycin Price collected five digs.

Fairview advanced to meet Rose Hill Christian, which it had swept Tuesday in its regular-season opener. The Royals had taken down Elliott County in the first round, 2-0 (25-2, 25-7), and Raceland in the semifinals, 2-1 (17-25, 25-17, 25-14), to reach the final.

Rose Hill's matchup with the Rams was a reversal from a 3-0 sweep loss on Thursday.

Royals coach Natalie Karle — no stranger to the All "A," having coached West Carter to a title in 2017 — said Rose Hill has worked on "trying to change the culture into believing in your God-given abilities" and tweaked its tactical approach after dropping the opening set to Raceland on Saturday.

"The next set, we made some adjustments on offense, fixed our serving strategy and a communication error, and finally started executing our game plan," Karle said. "After we saw that it was working, we kept executing and never looked back. I told them we would not adjust until (Raceland) made an adjustment. We led significantly the second and third set to go on and win."

In the title match, Hobbs delivered 13 kills, Price added five kills and two aces, and Loving produced 17 assists and 11 digs. Six Eagles contributed four digs or more — joining Loving was Price (10 digs), Kailyn Barada (eight), Hobbs (seven), Fry (six) and Marcum (four).

Lambert said Fairview had a psychological edge on the Comets and the Royals by having beaten both of them last week, "but you never know who's gonna show up," he said. "I'm on edge every pass. ... They made me very proud of them."

Rose Hill stayed competitive early in each set and let it slip on serve-receive, Karle said.

"We couldn't get into system at all," she said. "I am proud of our girls, and they have a bright future, given that they are so young."

The Royals start a senior, a sophomore, a freshman and an eighth-grader, Karle said, and a junior, two sophomores and an eighth-grader share time as well.

"Although I always want to beat Rick," Karle said, "he does a great job and puts the time in his program."

Fairview (4-0) hasn't dropped a set this season.

"They're just meshing," Lambert said of the Eagles. "They've got extreme confidence, and they're minimizing mistakes."

He added the team's body language is improved, they are passing well and they're effectively staying in system.

Fairview becomes the fourth 16th Region school to win an All "A" region crown since the organization began sanctioning a state volleyball tournament in 2009. Raceland has won six small-school region titles, West Carter has claimed four and Russell took two before sizing out of the All "A" in 2013. Rose Hill Christian won a region small-school tournament in 2008, the year before the All "A" was established, according to its website.

Fairview advances to pool play in the All "A" state tournament, which is scheduled for Sept. 17-18 at Eastern Kentucky University. The Eagles are in Pool B with the to-be-determined champions of the Seventh, Eighth and 15th Regions.