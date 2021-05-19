16th Region tennis semis: Johnson, Ferguson get it done

May 19—ASHLAND — Alden Johnson barely had time to break a sweat during his region semifinal match on Tuesday at the Ashland Tennis Center.

The top seed's powerful groundstrokes and play at the net has made plenty of opponents perspire this season on the tennis court.

He served up another gem against Rowan County's Chris Grey. He won both sets at love, 6-0, 6-0, to put him in the region final match on Thursday.

Johnson has only dropped one game all season.

"You have to get the time in," Johnson said of his success this year. "You have to stay focused and not get off track.

"You have to stay positive. If you get negative on yourself, it can snowball. It just keeps rolling up and it can get bad instantly."

In girls singles, senior Mia Ferguson rolled in her semifinal match to earn her spot in the finals. Rose Hill's Laikin Deerfield endured more the two hours of court time to prevail in her quarterfinal match with Ashland's Aubree Hay and didn't have much left in her tank against Ferguson, falling, 6-0. 6-0.

"She did tell me that she was tired," Ferguson said. "I made sure to hit my shots in the corners and up the middle of the court. It helped me out there."

Earlier in the day, Ferguson prevailed in the quarterfinals, defeating Boyd County's Sydney Kinnel, 6-2, 6-3. The Russell senior fell behind 0-40 in the opening game but eventually found her swing and pulled away in the second set.

"I was trying to be consistent and get my balls in," Ferguson said. "I was shanking a lot rather than getting them in the court. Sydney is a really good player. It was a good match between both of us."

The top seed in boys doubles, Ashland's Ethan Sellars and Cam Brown, won two competitive matches on Tuesday. It will place them in the region finals against teammates S.J. Lycans and Cody Camp, who fought off a tough opponent to win their semifinal match in a third-set tiebreak, 10-7.

"We knew that we had to be consistent on the baseline," Sellars said. "We didn't want to force too much or be too aggressive on the baseline. We had to set each other up so Cam can block wide, and I could be poaching and put balls away in the middle. We wanted to let the points come to us."

Brown said the duo have different strengths on the court and that allows them to blend into a winning team.

"It's just the way we complement each other," Brown said. "I am really good on defense. I'm like the backboard. I set him up and Ethan is really good at putting the ball away and being aggressive."

"I have some pretty hard nerves, but it is nice knowing that we are the No. 1 (seed)," Brown added. "We have worked hard to get to it."

Sellars and Brown weren't on the same team earlier in the season, but Ashland coach Eddie Sizemore feels he has the right personnel in place now.

"When the season started, we had a vision that both our (doubles) teams could play each other in the finals," Sizemore said. "They bought in. We switched up our combinations late in the season and we feel have the right combinations now."

Johnson approaches the high expectations with a versatile skill set. He will play Russell's Michael Eastham, who won his semifinal match, 6-0, 6-0, as well.

"I really don't think about it much," Johnson said of being the top seed. "I just kinda go with it and go with the flow. ... I just try to play within myself. It just depends on how he is playing and how I'm playing."

Ferguson has adjusted well to singles play after playing predominantly doubles throughout her high school career. She had to approach the game differently but has found the same success.

"I tried to learn the singles game and be more patient," Ferguson said. "My favorite is being aggressive at the net in doubles. Learning to be more patient, it has been a struggle for me."

"It's nerve-wracking sometimes, but I find if I don't think about it, I feel that is best," Ferguson added about the top seed. "I play like it's a regular season match. It helps me stay calmer."

The lights on Court 2 had to be illuminated as Ashland's Abby Meek and East Carter's Maria Hayes played into the night and engaged in a thriller. Meek fell behind 4-1 in the opening set but fought back to win, 4-6, 7-5, (10-5) in a third-set tiebreak.

"Sometimes, it's not about the Xs and Os," Sizemore said. "(Abby) showed a lot of heart and a lot of fight. She found a way to get it done on a day that may not have been her best day."

Ferguson and Meek will meet in the girls singles final.

Bellamee Sparks and Delaynee Sparks cruised in their semifinal match. The Rose Hill team will encounter Morgan County's Cora Beth Hammonds and Kaleigh Murphy, who won their match late, 7-5, 6-4, in the girls doubles final.

BOYS

Singles

Quarterfinals

Alden Johnson (Ashland) def. Robbie Johnson (Morgan County), 6-0, 6-0; Chris Gray (Rowan County) def. JB Walter, 6-0, 6-0; Ryder Riggs (Ashland) def. Liam Morgan (Morgan County), 6-1, 2-6, (10-5); Michael Eastham (Russell) def. Linden Sammons (Raceland), 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinals

Alden Johnson (Ashland) def. Chris Grey (Rowan County), 6-0, 6-0; Michael Eastham (Russell) def. Ryder Riggs (Ashland), 6-0, 6-0.

Finals

Thursday

Alden Johnson (Ashland) vs. Michael Eastham (Russell)

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sellars/Brown (Ashland) def. Quinn/Boggs (Russell), 6-0, 6-3; Tuerk/Justice (Rowan County) def. Voiles/Rister (Lewis County), 6-0, 6-0; Lycans/Camp (Ashland) def. Stephens/Rutherford (Raceland) 6-1, 6-0; Derscha/Ratliff (Russell) def. Jenkins/Eisenhower (Rowan County), 6-3, 6-4.

Semifinals

Sellars/Brown (Ashland) def. Tuerk/Justice (Rowan County), 6-3, 6-2; Lycans/Camp (Ashland) def. Derscha/Ratliff (Russell), 7-5, 2-6, (10-5).

Finals

Thursday

Ethan Sellars/Cam Brown (Ashland) vs. S.J. Lycans/Cody Camp (Ashland)

GIRLS

Singles

Quarterfinals

Mia Ferguson (Russell) def. Sydney Kinnel (Boyd County), 6-2, 6-3; Laikin Deerfield (Rose Hill) def. Aubree Hay (Ashland), . Abby Meek (Ashland) def. Aubrey Owens (Fleming County), 6-0, 6-0; Maria Hayes (East Carter) def. Sara Abul Khoudoud (Russell), 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinals

Mia Ferguson (Russell) def. Laikin Deerfield (Rose Hill), 6-0, 6-0; Abby Meek (Ashland) def. Maria Hayes (East Carter), 7-5, 4-6, (10-5).

Finals

Mia Ferguson (Russell) vs. Abby Meek (Ashland)

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sparks/Sparks (Rose Hill) def. Lewis/ Moudy (East Carter), 6-0, 6-0; MaGuire/Mayhorn (Ashland) def. Howard/Grayson (Greenup County), 6-2, 6-0; Barfield/White (Russell) def. Lowe/Sparks (Boyd County), 6-0, 6-2; Murphy/Hammonds (Morgan County) def. Northcutt/Copher (Rowan County).

Semifinals

Sparks/Sparks (Rose Hill) def. McGuire/Mayhorn (Ashland), 6-1, 6-3); Murphy/ Hammonds (Morgan County) def. Barfield/White (Russell), 7-5, 6-4.

Finals

Bellamee Sparks/Delaynee Sparks (Rose Hill) vs. Kaleigh Murphy/Cora Beth Hammonds (Morgan County)