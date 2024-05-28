16th Region softball quarters: Wildcats get 'Taylor'-made win; Kittens run past Raiders

ASHLAND Bath County coach Kenny Williams knew the shortstop position was in good hands.

Senior Taylor Hodson broke her hand with five games to go in the regular season and luckily, Williams had an All-Area player and senior star to move over and take her place in the infield.

Ashtyn Barrett fully extended herself on a line drive to make a diving catch near second base. The snag abruptly ended the Greenup County fourth inning.

Barrett came to the plate in the home half and produced the eventual winning run with an RBI double. The Wildcats held off the Musketeers for a 3-2 win at Ashland on Monday in the opening round of the 16th Region Tournament.

"It was big time,” Williams said. “She always makes those plays. She had to make the adjustment from second base, a place that she’s totally comfortable with and moved over when Taylor got hurt. It’s hard to make a play like that at that time and then come to the plate and take care of business. I can’t say enough about that kid.”

Barrett said a solid defensive play can get you and your team going at the plate.

“We were kind of dead (at the point),” Barrett said, “and then that play happened and it got everybody. hyped and excited.”

Bath County scored all the runs it would need in that fateful fourth. Kylee Hodson led off the stanza with a base hit and was replaced by a familiar courtesy runner, her sister Taylor.

Taylor Hodson made her way to third on an Allie Dillion single. When a pitch caromed past the Greenup County catcher, Taylor Hodson ran home with her team’s first run, touching the plate with her good hand as she slid by.

“She finally got cleared by the doctor,” Williams said. “I said the bottom half is still good. It was awesome for her to get that run right there and run for her sister. I was hesitant to do that but she has so many games under her belt and she’s so smart on the bases. It was kind of a no-brainer.”

Barrett said seeing her senior teammate back in the dugout was monumental.

“It’s always good,” Barrett said. “When she got back to the dugout, we all screamed, ‘She’s back!’ It’s always exciting to get a fellow senior back.”

Two batters later, Allison Bretz doubled over the center fielder to knock in another run. The No. 9 hitter was 2 for 3 at the dish and added a run scored.

“She has struggled and you want it for that kid so bad,” Williams said. “For her to come out and hit the ball in one of the most stressful outings that she's had all year, it’s big. Congrats to her because she really deserves it.”

Barrett followed with a hard-hit ball to the left-center field gap to secure her 35th RBI of the season. The Wildcats had four of their eight hits in the fourth inning.

“It’s good to see the pitcher a couple of times,” Barrett said, “and it was the third time that everybody started getting pieces. We started finding the gaps the third time.”

“Our team fights until the end of the game,” she added. “We don’t look at scoreboards. The score doesn’t matter to us. We will fight until that seventh inning no matter what.”

Greenup County (20-10) freshman Josey Kegley went the distance. She struck out eight in her first appearance in the region tournament circle.

“Josey has always showed up for the team.,” Greenup County interim coach Jaclyn Holmes said. “Her and Laiken (Cooper) both. They are really good pitchers.”

The Musketeers grabbed an early lead on Skyler Lawrence’s long home run to start the game in the first frame. She also added an opposite-field RBI single in the fifth inning. Lawrence has been the guiding light for a program that advanced to their first region tournament since 2014.

“Skyler is a player that’s one in a million. She wants it and she’s so knowledgeable. She knows the game and she’s one of those players that every coach wishes to have.

“This team is one in a million. They really are. From one through 16, they all showed up. Every practice and every game. They wanted it from the minute they started this season to the end. I commend them for that.”

Adrian Wells went 2 for 4 for the Musketeers. Kylee Hodson collected two hits for Bath County (27-8).

GREENUP CO. 100 010 0 — 2 7 2

BATH CO. 000 300 X — 3 8 1

Kegley and Steele; K. Hodson and Barnett. W—K. Hodson. L—Kegley. 2B—Bretz (BC), Barrett (BC). HR—Lawrence (GC).

Ashland 17

East Carter 3

Scott Ingram believes that he is a patient man.

The wait was rewarded as he watched Ashland have its most productive outing of the season on Monday in the 16th Region Tournament.

The Kittens exploded for 12 runs and 11 hits in the fourth inning against East Carter, negating a close game, to pull away for a 17-3 victory over East Carter on their home field.

“We have been waiting 10 weeks for it,” Ingram said. “I knew once we broke through one time and got a big hit, it would spread (to the whole team.). They just put on a clinic on hitting and approaches at the plate. Everything that we have been talking about all year. It’s the right time to put it all together. If I had to wait on it, so be it. I will wait for it if it happens in the region tournament.”

After a groundout to open the frame, Ashland answered with eight straight hits and the flourish ended with a stretch of 10 base hits in 11 at-bats.

Brookelyn Duckwyler produced a two-RBI single. Aubrey McCreary and Riley Harmon each brought a run home with a base hit. Grace Delaney recorded two RBIs with a double. Jenna Delaney belted a three-run dinger. Alauna Troxler posted a positive inning with a run-scoring single on her first trip to the plate in the fourth and added an RBI triple on her second appearance.

“(Ashland) made contact,” East Carter coach Derek Calhoun said. “Our girls have hit their spots all year. (Ashland) just hit the ball where it was at. Good ball teams do that. Unfortunately, we weren’t that team today.”

Ingram tweaked his lineup to start the region tournament. Grace and Jenna Delaney moved up a spot to the top of the order and Duckwyler shifted down to third. The Kittens didn’t skip a beat.

“I just felt like we needed to give them different looks in the lineup,” Ingram said. “We made some changes before at the bottom of the lineup. Brooklyn has been the leadoff hitter for most of the year. We wanted different looks. Today, it worked out."

In another change, Addi Laine started as the designated player in the order. The freshman has 21 starts in the circle this year but Ingram needed her to start elsewhere, but it wouldn’t be where she finished the game.

Laine showed her poise and determination, according to her coach, when she set the tone with a three-run blast in the first inning.

“At the end of the day, I don’t want her to be happy about not starting in the circle,” Ingram said. “But accept it, and do your job. There was a good chance that you were going to be in the game today. We just had something in mind (at the start). … She got the home run before that was even a factor. We wanted her to concentrate on being the designated player right now. She went in to pitch and that shows a lot of maturity. I know that she wanted the ball.”

Ashland (16-16) increased its lead to 4-0 with an error but East Carter (25-7) fought back to score three runs in the second with an RBI single by Stephany Tussey and a two-run hit by Laken Knipp.

“We got down early and made a couple of mistakes,” Calhoun said. “The girls didn’t get down on themselves. We fought back and had a chance to get back in the ball game. We just have one bad inning and they took advantage of a couple of mistakes that we made.”

The Raiders lose just one senior and bring the majority of its roster back next season.

"We hate it for Lydia (Combs), being that one senior who won’t get that chance to represent and play in a region championship,” Calhoun said. “Our nucleus is coming back. We are still a youthful team. We will have four seniors coming back next year and add a lot of freshmen and sophomores to the mix. It gives us something to work harder toward in the offseason.”

Jenna Delaney was 3 for 4 at the plate for the Kittens and scored three times. Laine was 2 for 3. Aubrey Foster collected two hits and scored twice.

Ashland advances to play Bath County in Tuesday’s first region semifinal at 6.

ASHLAND 311 (12)0 — 17 17 1

E. CARTER 030 00 — 3 3 1

Harmon, Laine (3) and Foster. Rice, Tussey (4), Knipp (4) and Porter. W—Laine. L—Rice. 2B—J. Delaney (A), G. Delaney (A). 3B—Troxler (A). HR—Laine (A), J. Delaney (A).

(606) 326-2671 |

msparks@dailyindependent.com