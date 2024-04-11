16th ranked Virginia Tech wins over Liberty in baseball, 13-3

BLACKBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The 16th ranked Virginia Tech baseball team blew open a close game against Liberty by scoring 8 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to win 13-3 Wednesday night at English Field. LU scored the first 2 runs in the game to take a 2-0 in the 3rd inning. Then in the bottom of the 3rd Tech scored 4 runs to take a 4-2 lead. In the top of the 7th the Flames scored a run to cut the Hokies lead to 4-3. Tech scored 8 runs in the bottom of the 7th to open up a 12-3 lead. Virginia Tech opens up a 3 game series beginning this Friday at Georgia Tech. Liberty starts a 3 game series at home against Jacksonville State.

