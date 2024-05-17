16th Annual Run to the Shrine: only a few spots left

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is hosting its 16th Annual Run to the Shrine on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19. There are only a few spots left for anyone who might want to participate.

The Run to the Shrine is a 4-mile round trip route up to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun and back down — a unique opportunity as foot traffic to the shrine is prohibited on every other day of the year (cars only). The route to the shrine provides beautiful views of Colorado Springs, the Garden of the Gods, and the Front Range.

Runners will pass through the CMZoo on their way up to the shrine, passing by giraffes, African lions and elephants, and many other exotic creatures. The mascot for this year’s run is a North American river otter.

The course passes through a forest of evergreens, and runners gain 1,000 feet of elevation on their way up to the shrine. It is a great run for competitive runners and amateurs alike. Runners and walkers are both welcome. Jogging strollers are also welcome on the course — provided they have automatic hand brakes and tethers.

Advance registration is required. Anyone who wishes to participate should sign up at cmzoo.org/run. The event is full on Saturday, but a few spots are still open Sunday. Participant and spectator tickets are available.

Those who come to watch the run will also have access to the zoo from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. after the event ends.

