For 1623 Studios, reopening brings renewed commitment

Aug. 7—The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced Gloucester's 1623 Studios to close its new studio on Pleasant Street, but that doesn't mean that Cape Ann's ever inventive media resource was closed for business.

On the contrary, 1623 Studios, which re-opens Tuesday, gained more than 2 million views during the shutdown by producing content remotely.

Necessity proving yet again to be the mother of invention, the pandemic closure in fact seems to have opened new opportunities for 1623 Studios, Cape Ann's regional television access corporation.

Case in point?

"Cape Ann Today," a Zoom format morning show with local interviewers Kory Curcuru and Heather Atwood, which over the course of the pandemic won a daily viewing audience. The show often features Times reporters talking about hot topics in the city.

For 1623 Studios Executive Director Erich Archer — who, since joining the public access nonprofit in June 2013 at its original Blackburn Industrial Park location, has transformed the organization into a micro version of the kind of media culture he'd been schooled in while rising through national broadcasting ranks — it's all in a day's work.

The move to Pleasant Street, designed to create visible community access, seemed in just a few months before the pandemic shutdown to have achieved its goal. With three new and newly equipped studios including a storefront studio open for walk-in use by community members, the space quickly became a creative hub, and that energy carried over into the pandemic.

Now, says Archer, having found success in the remote workplace, having kept Cape Ann connected throughout the pandemic with everything from critical health information to local art history and community ceremonies, "we are thrilled to open the doors to our new facility again."

Located smack in the heart of Gloucester's historic district, the small, cutting-edge media center provides the people of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex with the technology, production know-how, and equipment to create their own constantly evolving programming.

Story continues

A forum for the free exchange of information and ideas, 1623 Studios has itself evolved into a creative powerhouse, which, as it reopens its doors, is open to new ideas from the community.

"We've created a comfort zone with artists by sharing our homes and theirs in the video-conferencing format," says Cape Ann ARTWaves' member producer Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco. "But we also anxiously await the opportunity to get back into 1623 Studios to take full advantage of the latest technology and the new studio space."

The reopening, says Archer, "marks an exciting new chapter for 1623 Studios and our membership ... to carry with us the lessons learned from remote work this past year and create a new model for community media that serves Cape Ann both in-person and virtually."

1623 Studios member producers can reserve appointments to shoot and edit their television productions in the 11 Pleasant St. space. Public studio tours currently are available by appointment only. More information is available on 1623 Studios' website at https://1623studios.org.

1623 Studios' latest content may viewed on its YouTube channel or at @1623Studios on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. It broadcasts its programming on Comcast local cable channels 12, 20, and 67.