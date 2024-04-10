17 Golf Gear Essentials for Playing Through the Rain

Courtesy of Retailer



GOLFING IN THE rain is part of the game. What you're willing to play through, whether it be a light drizzle or steady shower, depends on if you have the proper rain gear—and the right willpower. The latter varies from golfer to golfer, but when we're talking about rain gear for golf, there's a whole treasure chest of products out there made to help you trudge, or hold out, through the nastiest downpours.

To prepare you for the season, we put together a collection of what we deem to be the best golf rain gear for men. We've gathered everything, from our favorite waterproof golf bags and waterproof golf shoes. Of course there are umbrellas and rain jackets, but you'll also find several useful products you might not be aware about. We're talking golf gadgets and golf accessories made to handle all types of elements.



Best Golf Rain Gear in 2024

What to Consider When Buying Golf Rain Gear

Apparel

When it comes to buying waterproof garments from golf clothing brands, look for material designs with high water-resistance and a good level of stretch. Waterproof golf apparel, whether it be golf pants or a golf quarter zip, should be cut so you have enough room to swing freely.

Footwear

With footwear, your golf shoes should be made with water-resistant materials, but the catch is to make sure you don't sacrifice any weight or breathability. That's why we love the NoBull Gore-Tex Ripstop Golf Shoes: it includes just enough waterproof materials without sacrificing any comfort along the way.

Gadgets and Gear

Waterproof golf tech works best when it has multiple uses outside of just being used when it's raining. For example, our best waterproof umbrella also contains a UPF coating to work as a sun shade, and our best rain hood also doubles as a golf towel. The goal is to have the right amount of gear to keep you dry and comfortable during play, while also keeping your golf setup smart and easy to carry.

How We Selected

For the past 2 years, Men's Health gear editors and writers, including have been testing tons of golf products to find the best rain gear for the game. To narrow down our favorites, we evaluated rain gear based on design, durability, and price point. We also considered golf rain gear that had high praise from the golf community. Some of these picks are no brainers, while others will make you say, "huh, that sounds pretty useful." Overall, you'll find this list will have some sort of gadget or piece of equipment to help them play through when the clouds come rolling in—just don't ever try and play through when there's lightning in the area.

Nike Men's Storm-FIT ADV Full-Zip Golf Jacket in Black, Size: 2XL | DX6074-010

There's a great big world of golf rain jackets. However, the Nike Storm-FIT has hit all our marks on style, price, and function. It's not 100% waterproof like some of the more expensive golf rain jackets you will find, but it is water-resistant enough for the type of conditions you're most likely to power play through (light to moderate rain). Thanks to the blend of nylon, spandex, mesh, and polyester, the Storm-FIT is extremely forgiving in stretch and cut to provide enough room to swing.

The price of $250 isn't cheap, but it's definitely a better deal than some of the waterproof golf jackets you will see out there that are $400+. The Storm-FIT is contains unique design features all over, including hidden pockets and taped seams for water-resistant. Lest we forget to mention the Storm-FIT is one of the most packable and lightweight rain jackets we've tested. One last tip: you can even pair the Storm-FIT jacket with its matching Storm-FIT golf pants.

Here's another example of why you should never count out the Swoosh.

Shop Now Nike Men's Storm-FIT ADV Full-Zip Golf Jacket in Black, Size: 2XL | DX6074-010 nike.com $250.00

Bounce Waterproof Hoodie

Abacuss Sportswear has a handful of awesome waterproof golf jackets. The company is based in Orlando, FL after all, a city notorious for experienced some of the heaviest downpours in the country (especially in the summer). We've gravitated to this Bounce Waterproof Hoodie for its reasonable price point, cool hoodie-cut style (the hood makes a ton of sense for protecting your dome from downpours), and seriously good waterproofing tech.

To breakdown some of the science, the Bounce is made with a 3-layer fabric to help deliver high water-resistance while also preserving breathability. Abacuss claims the Bounce has a waterproof rating of 15,000, which means it's primed to withstand heavy downpours (the rating indicates it could soak over time, though, according to SnowandRock.com). What's cool is Abacuss also notes the hoodie's breathability rating, or its MVP (Moisture Vapor Permeability). The MVP rating is reportedly at 15,000, which indicates its made to handle warmer weather and sweating much better than most waterproof garments.

Check out this brand first if you want to invest in a piece of golf rain gear that you can store in your golf bag and use for years to come.

Shop Now Bounce Waterproof Hoodie abacussportwearus.com $275.00

Blue Tees Golf Player+ GPS Speaker with Touch Screen Display - 10+ Hours Battery - Visual + Audible Distance, Hazard Distance - IPX7 Waterproof (Black)

The Player+ blends Bluetooth speaker and rangefinder to deliver one of the best golf gadgets money can buy. The touchscreen on the front uses GPS to dial up distances on each hole you play from a huge library of courses. If you add the Player Premium subscription, you can also track your score, driving distance, and hazards. The device holds power up to 10 hours and is made with an IPX7 waterproof rating. Take it out with you on every excursion, rain or shine.

Shop Now Blue Tees Golf Player+ GPS Speaker with Touch Screen Display - 10+ Hours Battery - Visual + Audible Distance, Hazard Distance - IPX7 Waterproof (Black) amazon.com $199.99

Golf Bag Rain Hood Cover Pack

It's obvious the top opening of your golf bag is susceptible to rain damage. To keep your clubs, club grips, and the inside of your bag protected, this sub-$20 rain hood will do the trick. It's made of waterproof nylon and includes elastic, snaps, and velcro adjustments for a tight fit.

Shop Now Golf Bag Rain Hood Cover Pack amazon.com $14.99

Golf Rain Suits 2-Piece Waterproof Set

If you're expecting showers before you even head out to the course, then a proper rain suit is in order. This one is under $50 and is made with DWR moisture-wicking fabric and includes taped seams for water-repelling. Now, the set fits baggy and traps heat more than some of the more expensive golf rain gear pieces on this list. However, if you're looking for an emergency rain gear set you can toss over your clothes, then you can't go wrong with this affordable buy. Did we mention the rain suit travels well? It will fit nicely into side pocket of a golf bag or a piece of luggage.

Shop Now Golf Rain Suits 2-Piece Waterproof Set amazon.com $49.97

White Gore-Tex Ripstop Golf Shoes

Named our "Best Waterproof Shoe" in our guide to the top golf shoes in 2023, the NoBull Gore-Tex Ripstop has a superior waterproof resistant build thanks to it's Gore-Tex membrane. On top of the membrane is a strong ripstop that stands up to even the toughest wear and tear on the course. Couple the fact the shoe has a responsive midsole and a lug-patterned outsole and you've got a waterproof golf shoe that's still caters to comfort.

Shop Now White Gore-Tex Ripstop Golf Shoes nobullproject.com $189.00

Gen 2: Loud! Outdoor Portable Speaker

Really there is no better waterproof speaker than Turtlebox. This beast is capable of full submersion thanks to its IP67 waterproof rating. The case and materials used also makes the Turtlebox shock resistant and dust resistant. Sure it might be a little big for personal use on the course, but for pairs and foursomes it proves to be one serious tunes machine.

Shop Now Gen 2: Loud! Outdoor Portable Speaker amazon.com $399.00

Odyssey Stacked Hydro, Performance Snapback Hat, Water-Resistant Baseball Cap for Men & Women, Black

This cap from melin is made with hydrophobic properties, which means you could theoretically where it in the pool and not have to worry about it getting sopping wet and heavy. The hat's water-resistance (and sweat resistance) translates perfectly to the golf course.

Shop Now Odyssey Stacked Hydro, Performance Snapback Hat, Water-Resistant Baseball Cap for Men & Women, Black amazon.com $69.00

Ecco Men's Biom C4

Ecco golf shoes are some the most comfortable performance pairs the golf community loves. The Biom C4 with a BOA construction lacing system caters to those who love that secure, worry-free feel of all-day play. Quite literally, you won't hardly have to worry about retightening your laces while playing.

Ecco went all out on waterproofing this shoe by wrapping it with a Gore-Tex liner, so you can count these as one of the best pairs for those who are playing frequently. The high price tag makes these an investment, but anyone who prefers BOA lacing, and anyone who appreciates luxury feel, needs to consider grabbing a pair.

Shop Now Ecco Men's Biom C4 ecco.com $270.00

Approach S12

Using a golf watch is an easy way to optimize ones game allowing you to strategize your approach to the greens as you play through the hole. Our current favorite golf watch, the Approach S12, comes with over 42,000 preloaded courses and packs up to 30 hours of battery per charge in GPS mode. It's water-resistant up to 50 meters and is made with waterproof materials.

Shop Now Approach S12 amazon.com $168.00

Fairway C HD Stand Bag

The Callaway Fairway C series has been churning out top-of-the-line golf bags for years now. The regular models have quite good water-resistant features, but if you want a true waterproof golf bag then you'll want to pay a few bucks extra for the Hyper Dry (HD) edition. The upgraded stand bag is made with multi-layered waterproof materials for a sleek look and feel. And the zippers are also seam-taped to prevent any water from getting to your phone, snacks, scorecards, and more. The best part is its available in several different colors.

Shop Now Fairway C HD Stand Bag callawaygolf.com $279.99

68 Golf Umbrella

Dollar store umbrellas never last. If you want the best golf umbrella, look to Weatherman's 68 model. It's made with fiberglass to prevent inverting and vented canopies to withstand winds up to 55 mph, according to the brand. The umbrella fabric is even designed with a UPF 50+ barrier to help protect from the sun, making it an essential on the course rain or shine.

Read more: Best Sunscreens

Shop Now 68 Golf Umbrella weathermanumbrella.com $94.00

Men's RainGrip Pair Golf Gloves

If you've read our guide to the best golf gloves, you'll remember how much we love FootJoy's golf glove offerings. This RainGrip set comes with a glove for both hands and features a suede knit palm for wet-weather grip and a knit material on the back of the hand to help with quick drying. Over 5,500 golfers gave this pair of rain gloves five-stars over on Amazon.

Shop Now Men's RainGrip Pair Golf Gloves amazon.com $23.77

Crown Sport Shield Short-Sleeve Rain Shell

Putting on a long sleeve rain jacket can feel a bit much, especially when it's hot out. This short sleeve rain shirt from Peter Millar is made with stretchy 100% nylon and a polyurethane laminate to make it waterproof. This shirt has plenty of space for taking hacks, yet it's stylish enough to complement your golf outfit. It also features a packable pouch for easy storage in your golf bag.



Shop Now Crown Sport Shield Short-Sleeve Rain Shell petermillar.com $180.00

Rain Walker Pant

Like a waterproof jacket, waterproof golf pants can cost a pretty penny. This one from Peter Millar is certainly an investment, but when examining other waterproof golf pants out there we found there's no other pant that upholds a high level of style with functionality like the Rain Walker pant. Peter Millar cut this pant out of stretchy performance nylon and polyester, followed by an outfitted of taped seams on the pockets. At the bottom you have a zipper and a velcro closure for keeping out water.

The Rain Walker pant allows for plenty of movement. It's actually capable of wearing as a second layer over your golf shorts, so you can toss these on the second the rain rolls in. The best feature about this pant? It matches with the entire collection of Peter Millar waterproof golf tops, allowing you to power through sub-par weather in style.

Shop Now Rain Walker Pant petermillar.com $450.00

2-In-1 Golf Towel & Golf Bag Rain Cover

Why carry a rain hood sepreately for your clubs when you can just buy this 2-in-1 golf towel and cover from Callaway? Use the towel side to wide down your clubs per usual, and then when the rain hits you can flip it over and attach the rain cover over the top of your bag to protect your sticks.

Shop Now 2-In-1 Golf Towel & Golf Bag Rain Cover amazon.com $29.99

Golf Cart Heater

This portable heater has become a staple in many golfers cold weather gear due to it's portability and high performance. It runs on a 1-pound propane cylinder (sold separately) and is designed to fit into a cart cupholder. Keep one of these around for those cold and rainy days.

Shop Now Golf Cart Heater amazon.com $79.97

How to Read Water Resistance Rating (IP Rating)

Some of the golf gear we ranked above has an Ingress Protection rating, also known as an "IP" rating. An IP rating notes how dust and water resistant a product is, with the first number indicating its level of dust protection and the second number indicating its level of water resistance. If you see an "X" on either number, that means no data has been gathered. You usually see this on the dust rating.

For water resistance rating, zero is the lowest while 9K is the highest (you're unlikely to see a 9K on most products because this level is only given to materials that can handle direct, high-temp, and high-pressure water).

A good water rating to look for is anywhere between 4 and 6. A 7 or higher means the product can take full water submersion.

