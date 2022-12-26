16 things to watch in Colts-Chargers Monday night matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — A reeling Colts team has lost four straight, is coming off of the worst collapse in NFL history and was officially, mathematically eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Thursday night.

But Indianapolis interim coach Jeff Saturday is still making personnel moves, still trying to find a way to get the Colts back in the win column in the final game of the NFL’s Christmas week, taking on the Chargers at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles (8-6) has been headed in the opposite direction of Indianapolis. The Chargers have won three of their last four behind young starting quarterback Justin Herbert, vaulting into playoff position in the hotly-contested AFC.

Indianapolis (4-9-1) has to stem the tide without its best offensive weapon, with a new starting quarterback and with a defense that has started to buckle under the strain of trying to carry the Colts’ awful offense this season.

And despite all of the changes, there are still developments to watch.

1. Nick Foles is the third quarterback to get a shot at the Colts’ starting job this season, and Indianapolis is hoping the veteran’s willingness to throw the ball downfield brings a vertical threat back to the offense. Former starting quarterback Matt Ryan was averaging just 6.4 air yards per intended throw, the second-lowest mark in the NFL, trailing only Arizona backup Colt McCoy. Because of that approach, Indianapolis has faced a string of defenses playing their safeties close to the line of scrimmage, and Saturday stressed that the Colts must start taking advantage.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles will take on the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

2. When Foles pulled off one of the best backup stints of all time in Philadelphia, his success happened, in part, because of former Colts coach Frank Reich’s decision as the offensive coordinator to rework the offense to fit what Foles does best. According to Saturday, Indianapolis does not plan to make the same sort of changes to the offense this time around. On top of that, Foles hadn’t taken a snap with the starters until he was elevated into the role this week, and he has spent the entire regular season running the scout-team offense in practices, rather than playing in the Colts offense.

Story continues

3. A banged-up Chargers defense has pedestrian numbers overall, but Los Angeles might have hit its stride in the past couple of weeks. Los Angeles has given up just 15.5 points and 251.5 yards per game in its last two appearances, taking down both the high-powered Miami offense and a slumping Tennessee offense. No matter who’s at quarterback, Indianapolis has been one of the league’s worst offenses this season.

4. Los Angeles is better against the pass than the run. The Chargers rank 11th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (208.9 per game) and 20th in yards per attempt (6.76), but they’ve given up fewer than 200 passing yards in six of their last nine games, holding opponents to fewer than 6.6 yards per attempt in all of those games. Foles’ task, then is to overcome that defense and elevate a Colts passing offense that ranks 29th in the NFL in yards per attempt (5.85).

5. Veteran defensive end Khalil Mack leads Los Angeles with seven sacks in Joey Bosa’s absence, but the real threat against a Colts offensive line that has struggled to protect is the blitzing defenders the Chargers can bring. Strong safety Derwin James returned to practice this week, and if he’s playing Monday night, James has four sacks this season. Off-the-ball linebackers Drue Tranquill (4 sacks) and Kyle Van Noy (2) also bring the pressure.

6. The loss of Jonathan Taylor hurts badly this week. Los Angeles ranks 31st in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (5.35) and 28th in rushing (145.6 yards per game), making the Chargers an excellent target for the run-first, run-often offense Saturday and play-caller Parks Frazier have been using. With Taylor out, Indianapolis will rotate young backs Zack Moss and Deon Jackson, and even though Saturday wasn’t willing to name a starter, Frazier hinted at their potential usage earlier this week by saying he’d been impressed with Moss’ downhill ability. Jackson, on the other hand, has proven he can handle a receiving role.

7. Rookies Alec Pierce and Jelani Woods, the Colts’ top two picks in April’s draft, have been the team’s best big-play weapons outside, but their impact has been hampered in recent weeks. While Ryan’s reluctance to throw the ball downfield has hurt Pierce even though he’s on the field a lot, Woods hasn’t gotten a ton of chances in terms of playing time. If Indianapolis wants to get the ball downfield, the rookies offer the best opportunity.

8. Receiving tight end Kylen Granson did not practice Thursday because of an ankle injury. If he can’t go, Woods might get the snaps he needs; Granson wasn’t available against Pittsburgh, and Woods went off to the tune of eight catches and 98 yards in 41 snaps.

9. Herbert, one of the NFL’s brightest young stars at quarterback, has taken some criticism this season for a Chargers offense that has been middle of the road, ranking 12th in the NFL in yards (357.9 per game) and 14th in points (22.3), but the reality is Herbert is as dangerous as he’s ever been despite averaging an ugly 6.7 yards per attempt. Playing behind an injury-riddled offensive line, Herbert ranks second in the NFL with 4,019 yards this season, has thrown 21 touchdowns to just nine interceptions and is completing 67% of his passes. If he’s got time — and sometimes even if he doesn’t — Herbert can pick a defense apart.

10. The Chargers haven’t gotten much out of their running game. Running back Austin Ekeler leads the team with 95 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns in the passing game, but he has just 692 yards on the ground, averaging 4.2 yards per carry for the NFL’s 31st-ranked rushing offense. As good as the Colts run defense has been this season behind Grover Stewart, DeForest Buckner and Zaire Franklin, the obvious strategy for Los Angeles is to put the game in Herbert’s hands.

11. Herbert finally has a full complement of weapons at wide receiver, and the Chargers’ depth could test a Colts cornerback group that won’t have Kenny Moore II. Veteran Keenan Allen (42 catches, 486 yards), big-play machine Mike Williams (48 catches, 693 yards) and breakout star Josh Palmer (66 catches, 714 yards) are a formidable trio.

12. Tight end Gerald Everett has been productive for Los Angeles, too. Everett’s 52 catches rank third on the team, and he’ll be a challenge for safety Rodney McLeod and linebacker Bobby Okereke on third downs.

13. A Colts defensive line coming off of a seven-sack performance against Minnesota should have chances against a shaky Chargers offensive line that still doesn’t have Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater. Keep an eye on second-year pass rushers Dayo Odeyingbo, who had two sacks in a breakout game against Minnesota, and Kwity Paye, who has six sacks this year.

14. Undrafted Indianapolis kick returner Dallis Flowers has been electric, averaging an NFL-best 34.1 yards per return in the role so far, but the Chargers have excellent coverage units. Los Angeles ranks first in the NFL in covering punts (3.4 yards per return) and fourth against kickoffs (19.4).

15. By the same token, Chargers punt returner DeAndre Carter has been one of the league’s best, averaging 12.0 yards per return, and veteran Matt Haack has been inconsistent for the Colts this season. Indianapolis almost gave up a 51-yard punt return to the Vikings last week.

16. The Colts are starting games a little faster under Saturday. But they’ve been awful at finishing them, and it’s not just because Indianapolis has been out-scored 55-0 by the Cowboys and Vikings the past two weeks. Indianapolis has been outscored 83-9 in the fourth quarter since Saturday took over, and Los Angeles should feel comfortable in the second half, no matter the score.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: 16 things to watch in Colts-Chargers Monday night matchup