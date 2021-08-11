These 16 teams are tentatively set to play in Phil Knight’s PK85 Tournament in 2022

One of the most pristine events in college basketball over the last few years was the PK80 basketball tournament back in 2017 to celebrate Phil Knight’s 80th birthday.

Fast forward five years and we’re all set to do it again. Uncle Phil will turn 85 in 2022 and to celebrate the occasion, 16 Nike schools will once again meet up in Portland for the PK85.

While the field isn’t set in stone, it will tentatively consist of teams from nearly every major basketball conference in the country.

For the PK85, there will be seven teams that competed five years ago and nine newcomers. The tournament was separated by two different brackets of eight teams with Michigan State winning the Victory Bracket and Duke coming out on top of the Motion Bracket.

Here’s the list of the 16 Nike schools who will play in the PK85.

Oregon Ducks

Duke Blue Devils

North Carolina Tar Heels

Connecticut Huskies

Villanova Wildcats

Michigan State Spartans

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Florida Gators

Oregon State Beavers

Alabama Crimson Tide

West Virginia Mountaineers

Portland Pilots

Portland State Vikings

Xavier Musketeers

Purdue Boilermakers

Iowa State Cyclones

