These 16 teams are tentatively set to play in Phil Knight’s PK85 Tournament in 2022
One of the most pristine events in college basketball over the last few years was the PK80 basketball tournament back in 2017 to celebrate Phil Knight’s 80th birthday.
Fast forward five years and we’re all set to do it again. Uncle Phil will turn 85 in 2022 and to celebrate the occasion, 16 Nike schools will once again meet up in Portland for the PK85.
While the field isn’t set in stone, it will tentatively consist of teams from nearly every major basketball conference in the country.
For the PK85, there will be seven teams that competed five years ago and nine newcomers. The tournament was separated by two different brackets of eight teams with Michigan State winning the Victory Bracket and Duke coming out on top of the Motion Bracket.
Here’s the list of the 16 Nike schools who will play in the PK85.
Oregon Ducks
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Connecticut Huskies
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State Spartans
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Florida Gators
Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon State Beavers
Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide
Kelly Lambert-USA TODAY Sports
West Virginia Mountaineers
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Portland Pilots
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Portland State Vikings
Joseph Weiser-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Musketeers
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue Boilermakers
Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State Cyclones
Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
1
1