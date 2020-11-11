What a 16 team playoff would look like
Sports Pulse: If more games get cancelled the NFL might have a 16 team playoff
The NBA offseason is about to kick into high gear, with the NBA Draft just a week days away. We project every pick in the lottery, ending with the Celtics at No. 14 overall.
Bill Russell posted a heartfelt tribute Tuesday to his former Boston Celtics teammate and lifelong friend Tommy Heinsohn.
Kenny will be without Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly for his side’s upcoming matches.
Tiger Woods opened his heart to fellow green jacket winners while serving sushi and fajitas at the Masters Champions Dinner, where legends gathered to share stories ahead of Thursday's start at Augusta National.
The Chris Paul pursuit will dictate a huge part of NBA free agency so who exactly is chasing him? By Adam Hermann
If you ever needed more evidence of how ridiculously good pro golfers are, look no further than the sorcery Jon Rahm pulled off Tuesday.
The Houston Texans have fired their vice president of communications, Amy Palcic.
In comments to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Joey Logano revealed his opportunity to trigger a yellow flag late in last Sunday's race - and why he didn't take it.
Chris Paul is reportedly interested in playing for the Suns.
Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10, when James Robinson will be looking to deliver a big game.
During a conversation for Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Isiah Thomas says he didn't know how Michael Jordan felt about him until watching 'The Last Dance.'
Reaume has made 87 career starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series.
Lamar Jackson said opposing defenses know whats coming.
When Wednesday began, the Mets had two certainties in the 2021 starting rotation and were in serious need of reinforcements who could bolster a starting five that doomed their 2020 season. At around 11 a.m., that rotation got some big help.
Players won’t have their noses deep into those detailed green-reading books here at Augusta National.
Haskins has the talent to be a solid NFL QB, but Darrell Green thinks he needs to work on not being arrogant and over-confident first.
Why have the Patriots stuck with Cam Newton at quarterback and not turned to Jarrett Stidham? Tom E. Curran offers his take on the situation.
Our analysts reveal their fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10, when Keenan Allen will be looking to continue his excellent season.
Tiger Woods talked about his first Masters and his future ones at his press conference on Tuesday.
Injuries, bye weeks, and busts, oh my. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski help you navigate this treacherous fantasy season by picking a few players at each position.