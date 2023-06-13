16 takeaways from Day 1 of Colts minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts were on the field Tuesday for their first day of mandatory minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Practicing indoors Tuesday, these minicamp practices are the final time the team will be together until the team returns from summer break at the end of July for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Here’s a quick look at the news, notes and highlights from Day 1 of Colts minicamp:

Anthony Richardson planning throwing sessions

Richardson said the plan is to throw with some wideouts during summer break. Gardner Minshew and him will organize things, plan to do something in Florida with the guys. https://t.co/xdq058YQXR — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) June 13, 2023

Richardson on what he's learned

Anthony Richardson: “I have definitely realized that the margin of error is really small.” #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) June 13, 2023

Kenny Moore II will be there for Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Kenny Moore II on what he told Isaiah Rodgers Sr.: "The same thing you would do if you had a brother who was going through something. You would give him a hand. You would tell him you would always be there for him. … You would do all you can to make sure he persevered.” — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) June 13, 2023

Attendance

Trio of pass catchers also out

No Jonathan Taylor

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle surgery) is here but not dressed for practice. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 13, 2023

Rush, Pierce, Speed return to practice

Out here at #Colts veteran minicamp the next three days. Back out here today are Alec Pierce, Darius Rush and EJ Speed. Still out but here: Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Jelani Woods, Drew Ogletree, JuJu Brents, Josh Down, Tyquan Lewis. pic.twitter.com/7GyZmFCFhe — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) June 13, 2023

QB drills

#Colts Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew getting reps in as mandatory minicamp begins. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/qZ2piFQMm8 — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) June 13, 2023

A pair of tryouts on hand

#Colts have a couple of tryouts, both of whom were here for rookie minicamp: safety Michael Tutsie (NDSU) and running back Toriano Clinton (UIndy). — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) June 13, 2023

Dallis Flowers making plays

Team drills just started and the defense is LIVELY. Dallis Flowers broke up a deep shot along the sideline from Gardner Minshew intended for Ashton Dulin. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) June 13, 2023

Richardson showing off the deep ball

Another deep completion for Anthony Richardson in 7-on-7. 60-yard TD to Vyncint Smith. Dropped over the WR’s shoulder. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) June 13, 2023

And then he throws a pick

Just a couple snaps later, Richardson is intercepted by LB EJ Speed on a throw over the middle. Still 7-on-7. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) June 13, 2023

Rookie Jaylon Jones grabs a pick off Sam Ehlinger

Rookie CB Jaylon Jones intercepts Sam Ehlinger in 7-on-7. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) June 13, 2023

Jones with another PBU

Jones breaks up another Ehlinger pass on a short out on the left side. Same area as pick — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) June 13, 2023

A rough day for the QBs overall

Rough day for the QBs.

Unofficially, Anthony Richardson was 3-for-8 in 11-on-11 work. Gardner Minshew was 0-for-4.

Rookie CB Jaylon Jones made a couple flash plays in 7-on-7. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) June 13, 2023

Update on Darius Rush

Update on this: Darius Rush did have his helmet on and was dressed for practice during warmups, but from what I saw he didn’t actually practice. #Colts https://t.co/GdO2aSE5c6 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 13, 2023

