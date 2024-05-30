At 16 she's rocketing through the ranks on 175 mph motorcycles and racing in Wisconsin this weekend. Meet Kayla Yaakov.

Kayla Yaakov has lived life at full speed since she was 3, most of that on two wheels.

It’s hard to say what’s most impressive about her, her prowess on a motorcycle, the pace with which her career is progressing or the people intent on turning this prodigy into a champion.

About to turn 17 and fresh off her online junior year of high school, Yaakov in the midst of her first full season in perhaps the most competitive division in MotoAmerica, the protégé of three-time AMA Superbike champion and 2009 World Superbike champion Ben Spies and one of three riders for a team that carries one of the most recognizable names in motor sports, Rahal Ducati Moto.

Ahead of the MotoAmerica weekend at Road America, we caught up with Yaakov. She was in the airport in Milwaukee, headed out for an event in Washington state before jetting back to instruct on Wednesday and race Friday through Sunday on the 4-mile course in Elkhart Lake.

Kayla Yaakov of Rahal Ducati Moto talks with team owner Graham Rahal during Daytona 200 weekend at Daytona International Speedway in March.

More: Key Wisconsin auto racing events for the 2024 season

Q: With school, training, instructing and racing, what’s the typical day or typical week like?

Kayla Yaakov: (I) finished (the school year) a little bit early, which is kind of nice, because I do online schooling. It makes it a little easier to get ahead before race weekends to have the ability to finish early.

Besides that I try to get up in the morning pretty early, I go to my dad’s house, I start training, doing cycling either riding around the house or doing some training in our small gym. Then I pick my sister up from school, try to spend some time with her and especially when we’re traveling we have to make sure we have everything together for our next event. That was pretty much our week up till this point.

Q: If a stranger asks, what do you tell them you do? How do you define yourself?

A: I typically say I’m a professional motorcycle road racer. That’s the easiest way to get it across. Usually that goes to, “Oh, you do motocross. You do the jumps.” I’m like, “No. No, we do road racing.”

Q: You got interested in motorcycles, at least, if not involved already as a toddler. What’s the short course on why and how?

A: My dad (Dave) actually raced cars and bikes (in Formula USA) for 15 years and basically I kind of figured out that was his life before me and I wanted to try some form of racing. I actually got into go-karts when I was 3 and didn’t enjoy it. You know. As a 3-year-old I didn’t enjoy it that much.

I asked him if I could ride bikes and got into that and really, really enjoyed it. Started racing flat track, worked my way up to motocross and into what I do now at the age of 7.

Q: Does this progression in the sport seem, like, really, really fast?

(Yaakov moved from Mini Cup in 2021 to Junior Cup, to Twins Cup last season and then Supersport when she became age-eligible last June.)

A: It kind of has to, because things are always changing. You always have to learn and adapt. For me I can definitely say that it’s flown by.

I think maybe five years ago I was riding small bikes still, and I’m riding close to Superbikes now. We’re getting into where things are going to start settling down, but for me it’s been all changing.

Kayla Yaakov rides for the new Rahal Ducati Moto team in the MotoAmerica Supersport class in 2024.

Q: Ever wonder if it’s too fast to fully grasp everything? Like, am I missing something in the sport, in the business or in life?

A: The only thing for that is I think it’s hard to take it all in in the moment because things move so fast. So it’s really hard to sit down and not necessarily enjoy it in the moment but it’s kind of hard to comprehend until it’s the end of the season and you’re sitting there on the couch for a couple of months. Then it’s, “Oh, OK. That was a lot of fun. I wish I would have enjoyed that a little more.”

That’s the only thing really is I feel like when you’re in the moment and you’re so focused on it, you have such a strong goal and you do everything to achieve that that it kind of makes you blind to everything around you.

Q: What’s the jump to Supersport like? You got a taste last year.

(Yaakov rode in place of Stefano Mesa with Tytlers Cycle Racing at Circuit of the Americas and New Jersey Motorsports Park as Mesa filled in for Cameron Beaubier in Superbike.)

A: It’s been crazy honestly. This year is the best year to get a full ride for the entire season. We have guys in the class now that have been racing Superbikes for many years and very competitive and winning in Superbike. And they’re in Supersport this year. Racers from all over the world. Top racers in this class. It’s super crazy because the level is insanely high, but it’s also rewarding when you do well because you know the level of the talent that’s in the field this year.

Yeah, it’s been for sure a learning experience, but I’m really enjoying it. And I’m trying to take it all in because these are the years that in three or four years I’m going to look back on and say, OK, this is why I’m to this point now, because I went through some really tough and hard races.

Q: Have there been any times when you have this level of competition that you look around and go, whoa, whoa, whoa, what am I doing here?

A: I think now it’s not as much of a shock, I guess. When I came into the Daytona 200 (promoted by MotoAmerica but not part of the Supersport championship), I qualified right behind the World Endurance championship team. So that was pretty crazy. That was one of those moments where I was, OK, this is pretty crazy. How am I right here?

But now I feel really confident and comfortable where I’m at and for me I’m real young, I’m still the youngest in my class and just to be out there and being competitive like I am, I’m really happy. We know this year is going to be a bit of learning experience, but I’m really excited to keep going throughout the season.

Q: In general how do you feel about the progress?

A: For me, I’ve always said I really have high standards for myself, but this year working with World Superbike champion Ben Spies – and MotoGP racer as well – he’s put it in perspective for me and our goal is to just keep progressing this year, even next year, keep building and progressing. And then by the time I’m 18 or 19 I’m in really good form and can go out and try to win championships either here or in Europe. Yeah, that’s really the goal.

But for this season, we’ve had two actual races so far, and each race I’ve progressed and gotten a position higher. That’s the goal, to keep climbing up that ladder. Forward progression is always the thing we want. Even on weekends when we don’t have that, we want to learn from it.

Kayla Yaakov

Q: Is there some aspect of the learning process where you have the most to gain?

A: There’s always room for improvement, and there’s always going to be someone that’s faster. Everyone has to look at it that way. Even if I go out and break a track record or put it on pole or win a race, there’s always going to be something that I could have done better and especially this year when you have probably 15 guys that can go out and win a race, everyone’s trying to get that tenth, that tenth of a second that makes a huge difference.

Really every aspect of riding can be perfected or bettered. But this year for me a big thing is just learning the bike. Because this is a new bike for me, and a lot of these tracks I haven’t been to in a couple of years because of the injury last year.

Q: You mention the injury. What all did you end up with?

A: Before the first round of the Twins Cup that I was going to compete in (with the WagBar MP13 Racing Team), two days before the first round, we were testing (at Roebling Road Raceway in Bloomington, Georgia) and I had a pretty crazy crash where the bike actually landed on me and I tore my ACL and MCL in my right knee and fractured my tibial plateau and also fractured my fibula. So, yeah, that put me out for a while.

Q: How does a teenager fit in with people like Ben (Spies, team principal) and veteran riders like PJ (Jacobsen) and Corey (Alexander)?

A: It’s pretty surreal, because these guys have been riding since before I was born. For me it’s really cool because it gives me room to grow and gives me a good marker each weekend and the level of where I want to be and where I need to be at. It gives me more motivation to go even faster. When you finish in front of your teammates and these guys who have big resumes, it always makes me more motivated.

Q: Are they like big brothers or uncles or something, or are you equals?

A: I’ll call Ben and ask him for advice. Or when I’m at a track, I’m asking PJ or Corey, you know, “What are you doing here? I’m struggling here. Can you help me out?” Or even if they see something, they’ll say, “Hey, I saw this. Maybe you can try this.” And it’s like, OK, that makes a lot of sense.

They’re always willing to help out and that’s something I’m really fortunate to have. Because this is my first time actually having teammates in the same class. I’ve never had that kind of dynamic. And to go into one where we’re not constantly angry at each other, we’re willing to help each other out, is really awesome.

Q: What do you hope to get out of the year?

A: At some of the tracks, I say, OK, I have the ability to be in the top five this weekend, I have the ability to be maybe even on the podium this weekend. I’d say I do that a lot. But a general goal for me is always a top-10, because in this class even getting a top-10 is really credible with the field we have this year.

Q: Do you set statistical goals – like, I need to have X number of podiums – or is that just too difficult to predict?

(Yaakov became the first female rider to podium in Supersport when she finished third at New Jersey Motorsports Park last year.)

A: That is a goal of mine, to maybe get on the podium once this year. Last year I was able to do it, so I want to do it again. That’s not always the case. I’ve got to look at it as OK, I want to be in the top 10 in almost every race this year. If I can’t do that, then points is always where you want to be at.

Q: What’s your history at Road America?

A: I only raced here one time, and that was in 2022. And both races I came so close to winning, just getting drafted at the line both times. So my first double podium was here on the Junior Cup bikes.

I really enjoy this track. Especially after the repave I’m really excited to get on it because I haven’t actually ridden it yet. I’m really excited. And really the fans here … the area and the fans here, it’s awesome. It’s probably one of my favorite tracks to go to on the whole calendar. I’m really excited for the weekend.

Q: How do the characteristics of your bike match with challenges of that track?

A: The Supersport bikes are restricted, so we have a little bit of trouble at the end of the straightaways here. But coming off the corners we do really well on the Ducatis. The Carousel is a little bit tricky because the Ducati doesn’t really like those open, long corners.

But aside from that, there’s a lot of things the Ducati likes. And I have really good teammates, so hopefully we can work together this weekend.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kayla Yaakov Q&A: Teen prodigy racing motorcycles at Road America