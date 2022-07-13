16 Preseason Storylines: NFC edition, plus Zach Wilson did what?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

NFL training camps kick off in just a few days, so Charles Robinson returns from his summer hiatus to preview the storylines he's thinking about as the 2022 preseason draws closer each day.

Today Charles is joined by Yahoo's Dan Wetzel as they focus on the sixteen teams of the NFC, but not before a potentially NSFW dive into the drama surrounding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Don't know what we're talking about. Listen to the show & just Google it.

For the remainder of the episode, the guys talk about the key storylines they're focusing on for each NFC team: can Baker Mayfield save the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff? Is Mike McCarthy on the hot seat in Dallas? Can the Los Angeles Rams repeat? Is Justin Fields any good? Charles & Dan answer those questions and more on today's podcast.

The 2022 season is a make-or-break year for sophomore Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

