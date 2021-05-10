16 players take advantage of new number rules, so far

Mike Florio
·1 min read
Last month, the NFL revolutionized the rules regarding jersey numbers. Since then, 16 players have taken advantage of the shift.

Peter King lists them in his latest edition of Football Morning in America. King arranged them by number. We’ll list them by player in alphabetical order, if for no reason other than variety.

Cardinals S Budda Baker: 3.

Colts WR Parris Campbell: 1.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase: 1.

Dolphins WR Will Fuller: 3.

Dolphins WR Allen Hurns: 8.

Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene: 9.

Jets WR Elijah Moore: 8.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: 11.

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: 7.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts: 8.

Packers WR Amari Rodgers: 8.

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders: 1.

Eagles WR Devonta Smith: 6.

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain: 2.

Bucs LB Joe Tryon: 9.

Saints LB Pete Werner: 20.

Most of the players on the list are rookies. None are established veterans with significant stockpiles of unsold jerseys, given the rule that the player must buy them all — at retail — if he wants to change his number.

One veteran player who considered swapping 19 for 9 recently suggested a solution for all sold and unsold jerseys. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said on PFT PM that a black Sharpie pen would solve the problem of the stray 1 on home jerseys, and a bottle of Wite-Out should take care of the road version.

16 players take advantage of new number rules, so far originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

