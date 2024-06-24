16-year-old Olympic hopeful Quincy Wilson just broke his own record he set 2 days ago

On Friday, Quincy Wilson announced he’s racing with the “big dogs” after breaking the world U18 and American high school records in the 400-meter dash in the Olympic Trials.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old broke his own record.

Wilson, competing in the semifinals, ran a 44.59 in the 400m, eclipsing his previous mark of 44.84 seconds. In doing so, he qualified for the finals in Eugene, Oregon, and is now one race away from reaching the Olympics before he reaches his junior year of high school.

The Bullis School (Potomac, Md.) star finished third in the semifinal race, putting on a burst at the end to do so. His finish helped him secure a spot in the finals.

16 YEAR OLD Quincy Wilson just broke his own U18 World Record and High School record in the 400m with a 44.59. WHAT??!?! 2 World Records by Quincy in 2 days. pic.twitter.com/WBkuqvHccJ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 24, 2024

If Wilson can reach the Paris Olympics, he’ll be an Olympian before getting his driver’s license. He told reporters that he recently turned 16 and, because he needs to take a three-week class to learn to drive, joked that he wouldn’t be able to complete it any time if he qualifies for the Games.

The men’s 400-meter final is scheduled for Monday at 9:59 p.m. Eastern Time and will be aired on NBC.

“I don’t I’m gonna get my driver’s license at this point.” – 16-year-old Quincy Wilson after his 44.59 to advance to the U.S. Olympic Trials 400m final 😂 pic.twitter.com/0wNx60GHwR — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) June 24, 2024

