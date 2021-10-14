How are 16 notable Jets free agent signings faring after 5 weeks?

Joe Douglas spent the seventh-most amount of money in free agency this past offseason in the hopes of patching up a few holes across the Jets roster.

He splurged on pass-rusher Carl Lawson and receiver Corey Davis while also adding a couple of low-risk, but notable, deals to shore up positions of need.

The jury is still out on these signings, but a few have certainly been impactful through the first five weeks of the season. A few key signings, including Lawson, won’t be realized until next season after injuries struck them early in their Jets careers, though.

Here’s a look at how 16 notable Jets signing have played so far.

WR Corey Davis

Davis is having an up-and-down season in New York. While he leads the team with 20 receptions on 36 targets for 302 yards and three touchdowns, he also leads the Jets with five dropped passes. Davis’ game-by-game stats are inconsistent, as well. The Jets need him to play at the high level they paid him for in order for Zach Wilson and the team to improve.

DE Carl Lawson

Lawson ruptured his Achilles before the 2021 season and won’t play this year after signing a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason. It was a huge blow to the defense, but Lawson is scheduled to return in 2022 to bolster the impressive line.

DT Sheldon Rankins

Rankins joined the Jets on a team-friendly, two-year, $11 million deal. He’s tallied just one sack but has four quarterback hits while cycling in on the defensive line with Quinnen Williams and Foley Fatukasi. His veteran leadership has been a help to John Franklin-Myers’ early-season success, too.

WR Keelan Cole

Cole missed the first game of the season but has played in half the Jets’ offensive snaps over the past three weeks. He isn’t garnering a lot of targets but has made the most of his looks with seven receptions for 160 yards.

DB/ST Justin Hardee

Hardee has played in 86 percent of the Jets’ special teams snaps after coming over from the Saints. While his performances are unheralded, Hardee has helped the Jets’ special teams rank seventh in DVOA, per Football Outsiders. The unit has allowed the seventh-fewest kickoff return yards this season.

RT Morgan Moses

Moses has been a stout run-blocker but only an okay pass-blocker since joining the Jets and taking over the right tackle job in Week 2. He has the 10th-best run-blocking Pro Football Focus grade among right tackles but allowed the second-most pressures by a right tackle, according to Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania. Moses is tied for the eighth-best pass-block win rate at 93 percent, according to ESPN.

LB Jarrad Davis

Davis hasn’t played a regular-season snap for the Jets yet after injuring his ankle during the summer. Robert Saleh hopes to have the linebacker back after the team’s Week 6 bye, though, and he’ll eventually retake his starting role alongside C.J. Mosley.

RB Tevin Coleman

Coleman hasn’t eclipsed 10 rushing attempts in a game this season, but the veteran’s experience has been a crucial part of Michael Carter and Ty Johnson’s development. Coleman has only rushed 21 times for 73 yards in four games and caught two passes for 17 yards, but he played a big role in the Jets’ overtime period in New York’s win over the Titans in Week 4.

OG Dan Feeney

An offseason fan-favorite, Feeney hasn’t seen the field much. He’s played just 11 special teams snaps in four games this season and likely won’t get more playing time unless an injury befalls the Jets’ guards or centers.

DB Lamarcus Joyner

Joyner won’t play this season after suffering an elbow injury in Week 1. The veteran safety recorded just one tackle on nine snaps before leaving the game. Considering he only signed a one-year deal with the Jets, it’s fair to wonder if Joe Douglas will look to re-sign almost-31-year-old.

TE Tyler Kroft

Kroft joined the Jets as a blocking tight end but became the starter after the team traded Chris Herndon. He’s been unspectacular in his time with the Jets so far. Kroft only has six receptions for 46 yards and has a below-average blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

DE Vinny Curry

Curry won’t play this season after landing on the non-football injury list with a rare blood disorder. He stated he wants to play in 2022 but only signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Jets. Curry was primed for a solid role as an edge rusher.

S Sharrod Neasman

Neasman has played a lot since Marcus Maye suffered an ankle injury. He tallied five combined tackles against the Falcons in his first start during Week 5 and has seen at least 74 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps since Week 4. With Maye still on the mend and Joyner out for the season, Neasman should continue to play for Gang Green.

K Matt Ammendola

Ammendola won the kicking job over the summer after the Jets released Chris Naggar. He’s made all but two of his kicks. Ammendola is 6-7 on field goals and 3-4 on extra points. He also punted six times in Week 1 when Braden Mann injured his knee. Ammendola averaged a respectable 48.6 yards per punt.

P Thomas Morstead

The Jets signed Morstead following Mann’s injury in Week 1. He’s averaged 47.5 yards per attempt on 17 punts over the past four games, which ranks 14th in the league.

DE Ronald Blair

A Robert Saleh favorite in San Francisco, Blair signed with the Jets in June. He has not played for them, though, and is on practice squad injured reserve (undisclosed). He has not played in an NFL game since 2019.

