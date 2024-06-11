16 notable Carolina Panthers players entering the final year of their contracts in 2024

The Carolina Panthers have a lot to prove under new head coach Dave Canales in 2024. And some Panthers players will have a bit more to strive for, as several notable veterans are set to enter the final year of their respective contracts.

For some, it’ll be the end of the line in Charlotte. For others, the start of Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp will be another step in the process of earning a potential new deal in Carolina or elsewhere.

While players like Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Xavier Legette, Ikem Ekwonu and Derrick Brown are set to be under team control for the foreseeable future, other key contributors are entering lame-duck situations that they hope to make the most of under a new regime.

Here are 16 notable players who are set to become free agents in 2025:

WR Diontae Johnson

2024 base salary: $7 million

The Panthers desperately needed help at wide receiver this offseason. So, new GM Dan Morgan made a low-risk, high-reward trade in March with the Pittsburgh Steelers to land Johnson, who will presumably be Young’s top target in 2024.

Johnson is one of the best route runners in the league, and he has already been told that he will line up at the “X” position this season. Johnson is a former Pro Bowl talent, and he has every reason to have a bounce-back season in his first campaign with Carolina. A standout year could lead to a huge contract for Johnson next offseason.

S Xavier Woods

2024 base salary: $4.4 million

Woods quietly put together a career year in Carolina last season. While his interception total wasn’t eye-opening — he had two on the year — Woods consistently played well against the run and pass under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who has returned despite a head-coaching change this offseason.

The Panthers will have Woods lead their young secondary in 2024. Though Woods turns 29 in July, he still looks the part of a top-20 safety in the NFL. He is one of the few players on this list that appears primed for another pact with Carolina if he can produce at the rate he has over the past two seasons.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton walks to the team’s OTA practice on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

2024 base salary: $4 million

Young’s trusted veteran backup is a key part of the learning curve at the quarterback position. Dalton has been a strong influence on last year’s first overall pick, and he serves as notable insurance in case Young suffers another injury this season.

Dalton has seen nearly everything the league has to offer as both a backup and starting quarterback. He will continue to be a calming presence behind Young, who is looking to redeem himself after an underwhelming rookie campaign.

Dec 24, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Austin Corbett (63) and Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

C Austin Corbett

2024 base salary: $4.05 million

Corbett will move from right guard to center this season under Canales. The longtime starter was arguably the team’s best offensive player in 2022, but a series of knee injuries ruined his follow-up 2023 campaign. He will try to make the most of a position change with a pair of high-priced guards, Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, joining him in the trenches.

Still just 28, Corbett is in the prime of his career. If he can become a protective presence at center, he should be back with Carolina for the long haul on a new deal in 2025.

LB Shaq Thompson

2024 base salary: $1.21 million ($1.10 million in per game bonuses)

The longtime locker-room leader took a massive pay cut last offseason to stay in Carolina. Then, just two weeks into last season, he was sidelined for the rest of the year with a serious leg injury that required surgery.

Thompson will look to bounce back with a strong 2024 season. He will be partnered with free-agent addition Josey Jewell at inside linebacker. The Panthers will count on Thompson to be a positive force within a young defense.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) escapes the grasp of Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) as he runs the ball during the game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

RB Chuba Hubbard

2024 base salary: $3.12 million

Hubbard is coming off a career year. The former fourth-round pick produced 902 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season, and he appears poised to be the team’s top running back in 2024.

While he will need to hold off the likes of Miles Sanders and second-round pick Jonathon Brooks for the lion’s share of the touches in the backfield, Hubbard has earned early praise from Canales this offseason.

Hubbard has improved immensely since struggling during his first two seasons in the league.

TE Tommy Tremble

2024 base salary: $2.84 million

Like Hubbard, Tremble is a fellow 2021 draft pick who has improved quite a bit over the past two seasons.

The Notre Dame alum has been a key red-zone asset for an offense that has been lacking production in that regard over the past two years. He has seven touchdown catches over the past three seasons, despite being used inconsistently under multiple coaching staffs.

Tremble is a homegrown talent who could become a first-time, full-time starter in Carolina this season.

Carolina Panthers rookie tackle Brady Christensen, left, assists on a play during the teamÕs 2021 rookie minicamp practice on Friday, May 14, 2021.

2024 base salary: $2.8 million

Christensen has played pretty much every position on the offensive line during his three seasons in Carolina. He is now learning center after starting stints at tackle and guard.

Christensen is likely to serve as the offensive line’s true sixth man this year. His versatility could come in handy if there are injuries to the starting front.

S Jordan Fuller

2024 base salary: $1.13 million

Fuller signed a one-year deal with the Panthers this offseason to reunite with Evero. Fuller will essentially replace Vonn Bell next to Woods in the starting lineup this season.

Given Fuller’s familiarity with Evero, he should be able to hit the ground running in training camp. A strong campaign could lead to a long-term pact with the Panthers or another squad looking for safety help.

CB Troy Hill

2024 base salary: $1.2 million

Hill was a pleasant surprise last season in Charlotte. While he signed late in training camp last year, Hill’s familiarity with Evero helped him attack the playbook right away.

Hill is set to turn 33 this season, but he looked pretty athletic last year. If he doesn’t experience a drop off in play, Hill could be an asset in the secondary in 2024.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall celebrates his pass reception during first half action as Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, right, passes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, September 10, 2023. The Falcons defeated the Panthers 24-10.

2024 base salary: $1.37 million

The 2021 second-round pick has struggled to get on the field over the past three years.

While Marshall has flashed some promise during his time in Carolina, multiple staffs have benched him in favor other talent on Sundays. He needs to stand out on special teams to earn a game-day jersey under Canales.

Marshall has a handful of players ahead of him on the wide receiver depth chart entering training camp.

Panthers safety Sam Franklin, Jr., second from left, celebrates in the end zone after a pick six during the game against Minnesota at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Charlotte, NC.

S Sam Franklin

2024 base salary: $2.58 million

Franklin is a dynamic special teams ace. While his play on defense has been inconsistent, he was a favorite of former special teams coordinator Chris Tabor because of his versatility and aggressive mindset. Franklin will try to establish himself as a leader on new coordinator Tracy Smith’s unit this season.

K Eddy Piñeiro

2024 base salary: $2 million

Piñeiro chose to skip the voluntary portion of the offseason program this year. While the team brought in undrafted rookie Harrison Mevis to compete with Piñeiro, the veteran should still have the upper hand in the battle with a couple consistent seasons under his belt.

Piñeiro has worked with punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper JJ Jansen for two seasons, and the veteran trio has a good working operation at this point.

Panthers tight end Ian Thomas gets festive as he walks off the field after a win over the Lions, 37-23, on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

TE Ian Thomas

2024 base salary: $1.3 million

Thomas has restructured his contract in back-to-back offseasons. While he is known for his blocking prowess, the veteran has impressed as a pass-catcher during the media portions of the offseason program. With Canales eager to run the ball, Thomas should be counted on in two-tight end sets.

P Johnny Hekker

2024 base salary: $1.75 million

Hekker is one of the best punters of his generation. The former All-Pro has been a steady force at his position over the past two seasons, and he should have plenty of strength left in his leg, even as he enters the back end of his career. Hekker was one of the few major wins of the Matt Rhule era from a roster-building standpoint.

LS JJ Jansen

2024 base salary: $1.21 million

Jansen has played more games in a Panthers uniform than any other player in franchise history. Like Hekker, he is a steady presence on special teams.

Jansen has rarely — if ever — had a bad snap in his 15 seasons with the club.

Other veteran contributors set to become unrestricted free agents in 2025:

▪ WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

▪ S Nick Scott

▪ LB Tae Davis

▪ OLB K’Lavon Chaisson

▪ LB Cam Gill

▪ RB Rashaad Penny

▪ TE Stephen Sullivan