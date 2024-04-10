16 more pickleball courts finally break ground in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Construction on Topeka’s newest multi-million dollar park began Wednesday.

21st and Urish is already home to an aquatic center and a golf course, but this addition will cater to fans of the country’s fastest-growing sport.

Pickleball is the newest sports craze, and is quickly gaining popularity across the country.

“[The park creates] Opportunities for new people to come learn how to play,” Jerry Lammers, president of the Topeka Pickleball Association, said. “It usually takes a little while for some of us to get comfortable with the game, and then you’re off and running and you become very involved.”

Shawnee County is adding 16 more courts, which some pickleballers say is much needed.

“It’s growing every day, and so to have facilities to use for pickleball is great,” pickleballer Gary Waniska said. “We’re always looking for more.”

Accessibility when it comes to equipment and skill level makes pickleball extremely welcoming to everyone.

“Good workout, good exercise, I like staying fit and active. It brings people together for a common activity and a common purpose, so I think it forms a community and that’s good,” Waniska said.

While more pickleball has many Topekans psyched, Wednesday’s groundbreaking will bring more than just the sport.

“We’re building the pickleball courts, a destination playground, a park shelter,” Tim Laurent, director of Parks and Recreation, said. “We think it will fill a need for this area of town and really tie in nicely between Midwest Health Aquatic Center and Cypress Ridge Golf Course.”

