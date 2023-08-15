16 Mitchell-area prep football players to watch in 2023

Aug. 15—MITCHELL — From veteran multi-time all-state honorees to championship MVPs to young up-and-comers looking to build on breakout seasons, the Mitchell area is packed with gridiron talent.

With the football season for Class 11B and the nine-man classes set to kick off this week, those abilities will soon be on full display as teams across the state begin yet another march toward the DakotaDome.

Here's a look at 16 of the top playmakers poised to make an impact this fall, listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Aiden Barfuss, sr., FB/LB, Winner: As part of the multi-faceted Winner backfield, Barfuss churned out 18 touchdowns and 1,050 rushing yards on 138 carries, an average of 7.6 yards per carry. The 2021 Joe Robbie MVP award recipient from the state title game and 2022 Class 11B all-state pick enters his senior season with 31 touchdowns and more than 2,000 rushing yards in his career and will be a workhorse for the preseason No. 1 Warriors once again as a senior.

Waylon Bolle, so., RB/LB, Corsica-Stickney: A true breakout star from the 2022 season, Bolle racked up 1,278 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns for Corsica-Stickney as a freshman alongside backfield-mate Carter Wright (who also appears on this list). All told, Bolle had well over 1,500 total yards and 22 touchdowns on offense and added 55 tackles with 7.5 for loss on defense.

Canyon Burkard, sr., OL/DL, Chamberlain: Listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Burkard is a force along the line of scrimmage for Chamberlain and was an honorable mention Class 11A all-state pick last season. Also a standout on the wrestling mat, Burkard combines raw strength and power with body control and footwork to cause problems for opponents on both sides of the football.

Joey Foxley, sr., WR/LB, Platte-Geddes: As Platte-Geddes' top threat in the run and pass game, Foxley earned Class 9AA honorable mention all-state recognition last season. During his junior season, Foxley rushed for 458 yards and seven touchdowns and added 375 yards and four scores receiving for the Black Panthers.

Taiden Hoyer, sr. QB/S, Howard: Entering his third season leading the Howard offense, Hoyer is looking to build on a season that garnered a Class 9AA honorable mention all-state pick. The Tigers' signal-caller for their 2021 state championship accounted for 20 touchdowns and 1,427 yards of total offense last season and is just shy of 2,500 total yards with 40 touchdowns for his career. He also has 65 tackles and six interceptions to his credit on the back end of Howard's defense.

Brayden Jervik, sr., RB/LB, Parkston: One of several returning playmakers from a Parkston squad that reached the state championship game last season, Jervik earned Class 9AA all-state honors as a linebacker a season ago. Jervik recorded 56 tackles, including seven for loss and 2.5 sacks, with one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one interception and three pass breakups for the Trojans, while also contributing to a bruising rushing attack on offense.

Will Jodozi, sr., OL/DL, Parkston: An athletic 6-foot-3, 220-pound presence along the line of scrimmage for Parkston, Jodozi is coming off a Class 9AA all-state selection as a defensive lineman last season. Jodozi, who was also used in the Trojans' passing game last season, finished with 57.5 tackles, including seven for loss and 5.5 sacks, eight quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery a year ago.

Trey Murray, sr., FB/LB, Gregory: As a Class 9A all-state selection from last season, Murray represents a key piece of Gregory's leadership and hopes to repeat as state champions in 2023. Murray recorded 87 total stops, including four sacks, with three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown to lead the Gorillas' defense. He also contributed 340 total yards for one of the top units in nine-man football.

Iden Myers, jr., RB/LB, KWL: A sophomore standout for Kimball/White Lake a season ago, Myers' role will likely continue to expand in 2023. For the Wildkats last season, Myers picked up 790 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on offense and added 40.5 total tackles and an interception on defense.

Tage Ortman, sr., QB/DB, Canistota: A multi-year starter at quarterback for Canistota, Ortman is coming off a campaign that earned a Class 9A honorable mention nod. As a junior, Ortman totaled 1,147 yards passing and 699 yards rushing while accounting for 18 touchdowns and chipped in 31 tackles and three interceptions on defense. For his prep career, Ortman is closing in on 4,000 yards of offense and 40 touchdowns.

Rylan Peck, sr., QB/LB, Gregory: The 2022 Mitchell Republic football player of the year returns for his senior campaign looking to guide Gregory to a Class 9A championship repeat. Last season, Peck led the Gorillas through the air and on the ground, accounting for 43 touchdowns and nearly 2,500 yards of offense and was a Class 9A all-state selection in addition to being named Joe Robbie MVP of the state title game.

Jackson Remmers, sr., RB/LB, Howard: After a strong junior season for McCook Central/Montrose, Remmers, alongside fellow former MCM standouts in senior lineman Kade Grocott and junior tight end/linebacker Weston Remmers, join Howard in 2023. Remmers, a Class 11B honorable mention pick last season, rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns for an MCM squad that reached the state semifinals.

Cayden Scott, sr., RB/LB, Canistota: Another Class 9A honorable mention player for Canistota last season, Scott was a key contributor on both sides of the football. As a fullback/H-back, Scott totaled nearly 600 total yards and seven touchdowns, while he recorded 56 tackles from his linebacker spot. He has 11 career scores and is approaching 1,000 total yards of offense.

Riley Tschetter, so., QB/DB, FMFA (2225, 30TDs; 300, 3TDs): Another freshman breakout star, Tschetter's command of the Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy offense got the newly-minted program off on the right foot in 2022. Tschetter produced more than 2,500 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Phoenix, including 2,225 yards and 30 scores through the air.

Brock Tuttle, sr., FB/LB, Hanson: Already a two-time Class 9AA all-state pick — once at fullback (2021) and once at linebacker (2022) — Tuttle will be looked to as an anchor on both sides of the football for Hanson. Last season, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound wrecking ball made 101 tackles, running his career total to 268 stops entering 2023. He also contributed 500 total yards and seven touchdowns to the Beavers' offense last fall.

Carter Wright, sr., RB/LB, Corsica-Stickney: Wright was a major influence on Corsica-Stickney's resurgence to a top-five playoff seed last season. On offense, Wright was a threat in both the running and passing game, amassing nearly 1,300 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns, while notching 80 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions for the Jaguars' defense.