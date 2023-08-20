16 Mid-Valley football players to watch this season

South Salem's Hatimu Letisi (50) celebrates scoring a touchdown off of a fumbled ball during the game against West Salem on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

The OSAA high school football season begins soon statewide, and Mid-Valley teams are gearing up.

Teams will compete for nine weeks during the regular season, as they battle for a spot in the state playoffs.

The state championship games for all classifications are set for Nov. 24-25 at multiple venues.

Here are 16 Mid-Valley football players to watch this season.

TC Manumaleuna (QB), North Salem

North Salem's TC Manumaleuna (6) passes off the ball to Josiah Davis (5) during the Mayor’s Trophy game against South Salem on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at North Salem High School in Salem, Ore.

TC Manumaleuna will be a senior this season as the North Salem starting quarterback.

Last season as a junior, Manumaleuna helped lead the Vikings to an 8-5 overall record, including 3-4 in the league.

In the postseason, North Salem advanced to the OSAA Class 6A Columbia Cup final.

Manumaleuna is committed to playing college football at Oregon for the Ducks.

Manumaleuna is rated a three-star talent by 247Sports.com.

The recruiting site has him the 27th best recruit in the state for 2024.

Enrike Aguilar (OL/DL), North Salem

As a sophomore last season, Enrike Aguilar helped lead North Salem to an 8-5 overall record, including 3-4 in the league, and helped the Vikings advance to the OSAA Class 6A Columbia Cup final.

He was second-team all-league at offensive and defensive lineman.

Jerrik Wangler (RB/LB), North Salem

As a junior last season, North Salem’s Jerrick Wangler helped the Vikings finish 8-5 overall, including 3-4 in the league, and reach the OSAA Class 6A Columbia Cup final.

Offensively, he had 133 rushes for 643 yards and 11 touchdowns and four catches for 55 yards.

Defensively, he had 90 tackles, five sacks, eight tackles for a loss, two interceptions, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He was second-team all-league at linebacker.

Jamahl Wilson (RB/DB), North Salem

As a junior last season, Jamahl Wilson had a big season for the McKay Royal Scots, who finished 3-6.

He had 180 carries for 1,464 yards and 18 touchdowns, and 18 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

He was first-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference at running back.

Now, he is at North Salem.

Pierce Walker (WR/DB), North Salem

North Salem's Pierce Walker (7) scores a touchdown during the Columbia Cup against Westview on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Ore.

As a junior last season, North Salem’s Pierce Walker helped the Vikings finish 8-5 overall, including 3-4 in the league, and reach the OSAA Class 6A Columbia Cup final.

Offensively, he had 18 receptions for 422 yards and four touchdowns.

On defense, he had 52 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions, with a pick-6, and three forced fumbles.

Walker is rated a two-star recruit by 247Sports.com.

The recruiting site has him the 32nd best talent in the state for 2024.

Hatimu Letisi (OL/DL), South Salem

As a junior last season, South Salem’s Hatimu Letisi helped the Saxons go 8-2 overall, including 6-1 in the league, and reach the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs.

Defensively, he had 56 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception for 58 yards and one defensive touchdown.

He was first-team all-league at defensive lineman.

Letisi is rated a two-star recruit by 247Sports.com.

The recruiting site has him the 30th best talent in the state for 2024.

Eli Johnson (WR/DB), South Salem

Eli Johnson is a wide receiver and defensive back for South Salem.

Johnson is rated a three-star athlete by 247Sports.com.

The recruiting site has him as the 23rd best talent in the state for 2024.

Parker Williams (WR/DB), South Salem

As a junior last year, South Salem’s Parker Williams helped the Saxons finish 8-2 overall, as well as 6-1 in the league, and reach the OSAA Class 6A state playoffs.

Defensively, he had 57 tackles, one tackle for a loss, 14 passes broken up and one interception. Offensively, he had 20 catches for 237 yards and a touchdown.

He was second-team all-league at defensive back.

Williams is rated a two-star talent by 247Sports.com.

The recruiting site has him the 59th best recruit in the state for 2024.

Athan Palmateer (QB/DB), South Salem

Last season as a junior, Athan Palmateer helped Sprague go 6-5 overall, including 4-3 in the league, and reach the Columbia Cup quarterfinals.

Now he’s with South Salem.

With the Olympians last season, he threw for 1,200 yards, had 15 total touchdowns, and completed 62% of his passes.

Palmateer is rated a two-star talent by 247Sports.com.

The recruiting site has him the 48th best recruit in the state for 2024.

Trent Ferguson (OL), West Salem

Trent Ferguson is a 6-foot-7 offensive lineman who is already committed to playing for the Ducks in the 2024 recruiting class.

He is a three-star talent according to 247Sports.com.

The recruiting site also ranks him the sixth-best talent in the state for 2024.

Ugochukwu Odoemelam (S), West Salem

Ugochukwu Odoemelam is a 6-foot-1 safety for West Salem.

He is rated a two-star recruit by 247Sports.com.

The recruiting site has him as the 37th best talent in the state for the 2024 class.

Kaden Martirano (QB), West Salem

West Salem's Kaden Martirano (18) scrambles the ball during the game against Lake Oswego on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in West Salem, Ore.

In four games last season as a sophomore, West Salem quarterback Kaden Martirano threw for 771 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

He suffered a broken wrist in the Titans’ fourth game that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

He will be key as West Salem looks to bounce back from a 1-8 season.

Kyrin Fuimaono (QB/DB), McKay

As a junior last season, McKay’s Kyrin Fuimaono had a strong season for the Royal Scots, who finished 3-6.

Offensively, he completed 122 of 195 passes (63%) for 1,907 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 102 yards.

Defensively, he had 21.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Fuimaono is rated a two-star talent by 247Sports.com.

The recruiting site has him the 50th best recruit in the state for 2024.

Justice Anthony (WR/DB), McKay

McKay's Justice Anthony (5) runs the ball during the game against North Salem on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at McKay High School in Salem, Ore.

As a junior last year, McKay’s Justice Anthony had a big season for the Royal Scots, who finished 3-6.

He had 58 catches for 1,035 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He was first-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference at wide receiver.

Steven Ward (OL/DL), Dallas

Last season as a junior, Dallas’ Steven Ward helped the Dragons go 6-4 overall, including 5-3 in the Mid-Willamette Conference, and reach the OSAA Class 5A state quarterfinals.

Defensively, he had 79 tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He was second-team all-league at defensive lineman.

Xavier Orozco (OL/DL), Silverton

As a junior last season, Silverton’s Xavier Orozco helped the Foxes go 7-4 overall, including 6-2 in the Mid-Willamette Conference, and reach the OSAA Class 5A state quarterfinals.

He had 22 tackles, three and a half sacks and three forced fumbles.

He was Mid-Willamette Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

