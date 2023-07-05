The largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in American lottery history

Who are the biggest lottery winners of all time?

It’s the American dream. Popping into a convenience store or gas station and plunking down a couple of dollars for a handful of Powerball or Mega Millions tickets. The result can be literally life-changing.

And the prizes are often nothing to sneeze over, with a new billion-dollar winning ticket adding to the 17 biggest lottery jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions history.

17. $559 million (Powerball)

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Date: January 6, 2018.

How many winners? 1.

New Hampshire law required that the names of lottery winners become public, but the woman who won this jackpot went to court to protect her identity and won. She claimed the prize through a trust named Good Karma Family and made several quick payments to various charities.

16. $564 million (Powerball)

Date: February 2015.

How many winners? 3.

The three winners hailed from North Carolina, Texas and Puerto Rico.

15. $587 million (Powerball)

Date: November 2012.

How many winners? 2.

The winners from Arizona and Missouri both opted to take the $192 million cash payment.

14. $590 million (Powerball)

Date: May 18, 2013.

How many winners? 1.

Gloria Mackenzie was 84 years old when she won the drawing, becoming the oldest Powerball winner in history. It was also the biggest jackpot in Powerball history at the time and Mackenzie opted for the $278 million payment after taxes.

13. $648 million (Mega Millions)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Date: December 2013.

How many winners? 2.

The two winning tickets were purchased in California and Georgia.

12. $656 million (Mega Millions)

Date: March 30, 2012.

How many winners? 3.

The $656 million jackpot was a record at the time.

11. $685 million (Powerball)

Date: October 2021.

How many winners? 1.

The winner has yet to come forward, but the ticket was reportedly sold in Morro Bay, California.

10 . $687 million (Powerball)

Date: October 27, 2018.

How many winners? 2.

The winning tickets were sold in New York and Iowa.

9. $699.8 million (Powerball)

Date: October 4, 2021.

How many winners? 1.

All of the recent chatter about big-time lottery winnings come from the Powerball ticket sold in Morro Bay, California that had all five winning numbers—the odds of the happening are near 1 in 293 million!

Now the lucky winner has a dream-scenario decision: take a lump sum payment of $496 million, or opt for payouts over the next 29 years.

8. $731 million (Powerball)

(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP)

Date: January 20, 2021.

How many winners? 1.

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions had jackpots of more than $700 million at the time of this drawing. The unidentified Powerball winner hailed from Maryland.

7. $758 million (Powerball)

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Date: August 2017.

How many winners? 1.

Winner Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee, Massachusetts chose the lump sum payment of $480 million.

6. $768 million (Powerball)

Date: March 27, 2019.

How many winners? 1.

Wisconsin’s Manuel Franco became the biggest single Powerball winner of all time at just the age of 24.

5. $1.05 billion (Mega Millions)

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Date: January 2021.

How many winners? 1.

The winning ticket was claimed by a lottery club in Oakland County, Michigan. It received about $557 million after tax.

4. $1.337 billion (Mega Millions)

Date: July 2022.

How many winners? 1.

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, not too far from Chicago. As of now, no one has stepped forward to claim the massive prize.

3. $1.537 billion (Mega Millions)

Date: October 23, 2018.

How many winners? 1.

An unidentified winner from South Carolina became the world’s largest winner on a single ticket. Wow!

2. $1.586 billion (Powerball)

Date: January 2016.

How many winners? 3.

The now second-largest lottery prize ever was won by three different sets of people. John and Lisa Robinson of Munford, Tennessee dominated headlines after immediately coming forward and appearing on The Today Show on the advice of their lawyer.

All three winners opted for a lump sum payout of $327.8 million after taxes.

1. $2.04 billion (Powerball)

(USA TODAY network)

Date: November 2022.

How many winners? 1.

The newest top lottery haul in history came in November 2022 as one—yes, ONE—lucky person drew the winning ticket numbers in Altadena, California, at Joe’s Service Center.

The odds of winning the $2.04 billion? 1 in 292.2 million.

