16 join Buck Buchanan Award watch list

(STATS) - A bumper crop of candidates has stood out during the 25th anniversary season of the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award.

On Thursday, 16 players joined the watch list of the Buchanan Award, which is named for the former Grambling State and Kansas City Chiefs great and since 1995 has honored the defensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision.

Joining the watch list were defensive linemen Ron'Dell Carter and John Daka of James Madison, Nick Salley of Charleston Southern, Elerson Smith of Northern Iowa, Bryce Sterk of Montana State, Derrek Tuszka of North Dakota State, Jonah Williams of Weber State and Tomas Wright of Bryant; linebackers Willie Eubanks III of The Citadel, Marquis Hendrix of Bethune-Cookman, Jeremiah Tyler of Princeton and Keith Woetzel of Lehigh; and defensive backs Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois, Brandon Easterling of Dayton, Greg Liggs Jr. of Elon and Artevius Smith of ETSU.

Preseason nominees were linebackers Bryson Armstrong of Kennesaw State, Jabril Cox of North Dakota State, Cam Gill of Wagner, Jonas Griffith of Indiana State, Zach Hall of Southeast Missouri, Adrian Hope of Furman, Da'Jon Lee of Saint Francis, Solomon Muhammad of Alcorn State, Dante Olson of Montana and Christian Rozeboom of South Dakota State.

Also, defensive linemen Darin Greenfield of South Dakota, Sully Laiche of Nicholls, Aaron Patrick of Eastern Kentucky, Nasir Player of ETSU, Chris Terrell of Central Arkansas and Nick Wheeler of Colgate, and defensive backs Marlon Bridges of Jacksonville State, Abu Daramy-Swaray of Colgate, Franklin "Mac" McCain III of North Carolina A&T, Manny Patterson of Maine, Rashad Robinson of James Madison, Tyree Robinson of ETSU, Isiah Swann of Dartmouth, Dorian Walker of Kennesaw State and Will Warner of Drake.

A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will select the Buchanan winner following the regular season. Past recipients include Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats.

Also this postseason, STATS will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.