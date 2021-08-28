With 16 guaranteed contracts, a Celtics player needs to go before opening night – but who?

The Boston Celtics are making use of the league’s expanded roster limits in the offseason, which the NBA allows clubs to roster as many as 20 players until the regular season rolls around and roster size shrink to 15. Currently at 16 guaranteed players, the Celtics will need to get at least one player off their books before the 2021-22 season starts in earnest.

But who to move, and how to do it? There are at least five likely subjects on the roster at present, and there are several ways it could come together depending on how other teams view Boston’s players and what the Celtics are willing to do to make a roster spot free up.

Let’s review who might be off the team come opening night, and the more likely ways it could happen for each.

Kris Dunn - guard

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Dunn is potentially a helpful player on the defensive end of the ball even if his shot doesn't come around, and could make for a quality rotation player if it does. He'll never get the minutes he needs for either to help the Celtics however, and with him making $5 million this season, it stands to reason he's one of the more probable targets to be on the move as a result. It's not out of the question a team might simply be happy to take the Providence College product into cap space or an exception given his potential to prop up second unit defenses. He might also be part of a two-for-one deal bringing back a better positional fit.

Enes Kanter - center

Kevin C. Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

At a bargain deal of $2.6 million, Enes Kanter shouldn't be hard to move to a team that could use a little more quality depth in their frontcourt. The Turkish big man isn't making too much to be cut outright if the team felt it had enough competent help with their own bigs, as well. We don't expect him to be moved given what he can do on the floor and how well-loved he was in the locker room, but he has to be in the conversation with such a team-friendly deal paying for solid production.

Bruno Fernando - center

AP Photo/John Locher

Fernando is still raw, but flashes enough potential he might interest other teams to take on outright into their cap space without any sweeteners needed. And with him slated to earn just $1.7 million this season with no commitment beyond that, the Angolan big man could well be one of the best candidates to move for the Celtics. There are, for the same reasons, plenty of cause to consider trying to hang on to the young center, though the exigencies of cap management may end up forcing the issue.

Jabari Parker - forward

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The former No. 3 pick has a compelling narrative should he stick in the league and manage to turn his career around -- but will it be in Boston this season that he does it? With just $100,000 in salary guaranteed before opening night brings his full salary of $2.1 million onto the books, there's a compelling reason to move on from Parker for the Celtics. He's perhaps the most likely to be cut outright as a result, but one of if not the best offensive player of the five at a position of need for the Celtics.

Carsen Edwards - guard

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Still young enough a team might take a flyer on him, Edwards makes just $1.7 million as well with one more season after that at $1.9 million, and might be shed for a second-round pick, or perhaps the cash to cover his remaining salary. At worst, both. He might even prove a rotation player if he ends up on a team with enough minutes for him to actually work on his game. He could also be part of a twofer in the same vein as Dunn should the Celtics look to resolve their roster size conundrum that way.

