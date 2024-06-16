16-goal/assist United star wants to join La Liga club after £25m transfer bid – report

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is hopeful of returning to Spain following an approach from Valencia, according to Mirror.

The Red Devils graduate spent the previous campaign on loan with Getafe where he registered 10 goals and six assists in all competitions.

Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing him in a deal worth £40 million plus add-ons, but Greenwood prefers to continue in La Liga after his successful stint with Getafe.

Valencia have made a concrete offer worth £25m which has been confirmed by the player’s camp.

United should not sell Greenwood on the cheap

The Red Devils have made the decision to part ways with Greenwood this summer. It appears the Bianconeri are close to meeting the asking price.

Valencia, on the other hand, are far off from the valuation. In our opinion, the club should not sell him on the cheap as they need to balance their books.

United need to recoup funds before June 30 to increase their spending power. They should stand firm on their current price tag for their club graduate.

Aside from Greenwood, Jadon Sancho is another candidate who could secure a good fee for the club.

However, his sale could be more complicated. The Englishman has a huge salary package and United may need to hand him a pay-off to accept a pay-cut.

The Red Devils could have a pre-sales budget of only £50m this summer, as per David Ornstein. Player sales could be essential to a spending spree.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com