16 Garlicky Shrimp Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice
One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach
Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini
Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp
One-Pot Lemon Asparagus Pasta with Shrimp
One-Pot Garlic-Shrimp Pasta
Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp
Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles
One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice
Louisiana Gumbo
Slow-Cooker Shrimp Posole Tacos
BBQ Shrimp with Garlicky Kale & Parmesan-Herb Couscous
Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp
Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash
Creamy Garlic Pasta with Shrimp & Vegetables
These recipes combine quick-cooking shrimp with the powerful flavor of fresh garlic for a delicious dinner you'll want to make again and again. These creamy pasta dishes, veggie-packed meals and mouth-watering tacos are sure to please any crowd. Recipes like our Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp and Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice are tasty, healthy meals.