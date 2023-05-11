16 ex-Saints players to face their former team in 2023
Having found new homes around the NFL, these 16 ex-New Orleans Saints players could face their former team in 2023. Some of them were household names. Others were only in town long enough to pour a cup of coffee or cash in their signing bonus from an undrafted rookie contract. But at some point they all wore black and gold, and we might see them again in the fall:
LB Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons
OL Ethan Greenidge, Atlanta Falcons
DL David Onyemata, Atlanta Falcons
DT Jalen Dalton, Atlanta Falcons
QB Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers
S Vonn Bell, Carolina Panthers
DT Shy Tuttle, Carolina Panthers
DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Detroit Lions
LB Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions
DL Jalyn Holmes, Chicago Bears
LB Eric Wilson, Green Bay Packers
DE Marcus Davenport, Minnesota Vikings
DE T.J. Carter, Los Angeles Rams
DL Henry Mondeaux, New York Giants
DT Sheldon Rankins, Tennessee Titans
WR Ty Montgomery, New England Patriots
