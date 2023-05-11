16 ex-Saints players to face their former team in 2023

Having found new homes around the NFL, these 16 ex-New Orleans Saints players could face their former team in 2023. Some of them were household names. Others were only in town long enough to pour a cup of coffee or cash in their signing bonus from an undrafted rookie contract. But at some point they all wore black and gold, and we might see them again in the fall:

LB Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

OL Ethan Greenidge, Atlanta Falcons

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

DL David Onyemata, Atlanta Falcons

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

DT Jalen Dalton, Atlanta Falcons

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

QB Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

S Vonn Bell, Carolina Panthers

David Banks/Getty Images

DT Shy Tuttle, Carolina Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Detroit Lions

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

LB Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

DL Jalyn Holmes, Chicago Bears

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

LB Eric Wilson, Green Bay Packers

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

DE Marcus Davenport, Minnesota Vikings

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

DE T.J. Carter, Los Angeles Rams

Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

DL Henry Mondeaux, New York Giants

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

DT Sheldon Rankins, Tennessee Titans

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, file

WR Ty Montgomery, New England Patriots

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire