16 Dolphins free agents remain unsigned

The first wave of NFL free agency has come and gone, as the Miami Dolphins, led by general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel, were active in their signings and re-signings.

While the team lost some big names like Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt and Andrew Van Ginkel, arguably their three biggest free agents to hit the market, there are still plenty of players who were on Miami’s roster in 2023 that are still looking for where they’ll play in 2024 and beyond.

As we move further along in the offseason, let’s take a look at the 16 Dolphins free agents that remain unsigned at the moment:

