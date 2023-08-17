16 days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in 16 days.

Peyton Manning played quarterback for the Vols from 1994-97 and wore jersey No. 16.

He led the Vols to the 1997 Southeastern Conference championship.

Manning was the No. 1 overall pick by Indianapolis in the 1998 NFL draft. He won two Super Bowl championships, one with the Colts and one with Denver. The former Vol appeared in the Super Bowl four times.

Manning was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the class of 2021.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule

