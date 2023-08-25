16 days till the Cardinals’ season opener: Stats for No. 16

We are in countdown mode to the start of the season. The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2023 regular season in 16 days on September 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders.

It will be the official beginning of the Jonathan Gannon era as head coach.

In our countdown until the start of the season, we will give you notable stats in Cardinals history related to the number of the day.

Below are some notable stats with the No. 16.

16 career TD passes

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY NETWORK

Five players had 16 touchdown passes in their Cardinals career, including Timm Rosenbach.

16 career INTs

A quarterback named Jim Root (no relation to me) threw 16 interceptions between 1953-1956.

16 FG from 50+ yards

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Prater has attempted 16 field goals from 50 yards or more. He has made 12 of them.

16 made FGs from 50+ yards

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Neil Rackers holds the franchise record for most made field goals from 50 yards or more. He made 16 of them in 34 attempts.

16 sacks in a season

20 Sep 1987: Defensive lineman Curtis Greer of the St.Louis Cardinals (left) works against a San Diego Chargers player during a game at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. The Chargers won the game, 28-24.

Curtis Greer had 16 sacks in 1983.

16 catches in a game

The Cardinals’ single-game record for receptions is 16. Sonny Randle caught 16 passes in a game in 1962.

16 100-yard games

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

David Boston had 16 100-yard games for the Cardinals.

