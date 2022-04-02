16 Broncos free agents are still unsigned
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Bryce CallahanLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Denver Broncos have made 20 roster moves this offseason and there are still some notable players available, including a few of their own in-house free agents. Here’s a quick look at the 16 Broncos players who are still unsigned at the time of this writing.
1. CB Kyle Fuller
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
2. CB Bryce Callahan
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3. DB Mike Ford
(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
4. SS Kareem Jackson
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
5. LB Kenny Young
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
6. LB Alexander Johnson
(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
7. LB Natrez Patrick
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
8. OLB Stephen Weatherly
(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
9. DL Shamar Stephen
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
10. OT Bobby Massie
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
11. OT Cam Fleming
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
12. OL Brett Jones
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
13. TE Eric Saubert
(AP Photo/John Froschauer)
14. WR Diontae Spencer
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
15. RB Adrian Killins
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
16. RB Melvin Gordon
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
*17. DL Justin Hamilton
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
(Hamilton was mistakenly not included on Broncos Wire’s original list.)
1
1