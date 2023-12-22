Millions and millions

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Here’s a look at the 18 biggest contracts in MLB history, which now includes the record-setting deal signed by free-agent phenom Shohei Ohtani, who has chosen the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alongside him sharing the SoCal limelight is the three-time from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who reportedly signed a massive deal with the Dodgers.

(RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 10 years, $252M

(Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 8 years, $260M

16. Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

(Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Contract: 10 years, $275M

(Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 11 years, $280M

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: $11 years, $300M

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract:10 years, $313.5M

12. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

(Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 9 years, $324M

t-9. New York Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton

(Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 5 years, $325M

t-9. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 10 years, $325M

t-9. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

(Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 12 years, $325M

8. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 13 years, $330M

7. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

(Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 14 years, $340M

(Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 10 years, $341M

5. Manny Machado, San DIego Padres

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Contract: 11 years, $350M

4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Contract: 9 years, $360M

3. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: $12 years, $365M

(Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 12 years, $426.5M

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Contract: 10 years, $700M

