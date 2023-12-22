The 18 biggest contracts in MLB history
Millions and millions
Here’s a look at the 18 biggest contracts in MLB history, which now includes the record-setting deal signed by free-agent phenom Shohei Ohtani, who has chosen the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alongside him sharing the SoCal limelight is the three-time from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who reportedly signed a massive deal with the Dodgers.
18. Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers
Contract: 10 years, $252M
17. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Contract: 8 years, $260M
16. Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees
Contract: 10 years, $275M
15. Xander Bogaerts, San Diego Padres
Contract: 11 years, $280M
14. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
Contract: $11 years, $300M
13. Boston Red Sox, Rafael Devers
Contract:10 years, $313.5M
12. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
Contract: 9 years, $324M
t-9. New York Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton
Contract: 5 years, $325M
t-9. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Contract: 10 years, $325M
t-9. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers
Contract: 12 years, $325M
8. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Contract: 13 years, $330M
7. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
Contract: 14 years, $340M
6. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
Contract: 10 years, $341M
5. Manny Machado, San DIego Padres
Contract: 11 years, $350M
4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Contract: 9 years, $360M
3. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Contract: $12 years, $365M
2. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Contract: 12 years, $426.5M
1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Contract: 10 years, $700M