Barry Werner
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Here’s a look at the 18 biggest contracts in MLB history, which now includes the record-setting deal signed by free-agent phenom Shohei Ohtani, who has chosen the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alongside him sharing the SoCal limelight is the three-time from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who reportedly signed a massive deal with the Dodgers.

18. Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers

(RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 10 years, $252M

17. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

(Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 8 years, $260M

16. Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

(Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Contract: 10 years, $275M

15. Xander Bogaerts, San Diego Padres

(Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 11 years, $280M

14. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: $11 years, $300M

13. Boston Red Sox, Rafael Devers

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract:10 years, $313.5M

12. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

(Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 9 years, $324M

t-9. New York Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton

(Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 5 years, $325M

t-9. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 10 years, $325M

t-9. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

(Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 12 years, $325M

8. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 13 years, $330M

7. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

(<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/mlb/players/9691" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Ray;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Ray</a> Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 14 years, $340M

6. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

(Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 10 years, $341M

5. Manny Machado, San DIego Padres

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Contract: 11 years, $350M

4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Contract: 9 years, $360M

3. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: $12 years, $365M

2. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

(Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 12 years, $426.5M

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Contract: 10 years, $700M

