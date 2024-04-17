16-3A Baseball: Childress spurs Troup to a 5-2 triumph over West Rusk

Apr. 16—TROUP — Joshua Childress went 3-3 at the plate and drove in the winning run to help send Troup to a 5-2 win over West Rusk in a District 16-3A game that was played Tuesday night in Troup.

Childress ripped a base hit up-the-middle in the bottom of the fourth segment that enabled courtesy runner James Pierce to motor home from second base, which put Troup up 4-0 at that juncture.

Tucker Howell also went 3-3 for the Tigers (19-4, 8-2).

Colby Turner picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers. He worked 5.2 innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits while recording five strike outs and walking four Raiders.

Kash Hardy pitched 1.1 innings of relief and didn't allow a run or hit.

At 7 p.m. Friday Troup will host Arp. Troup defeated its rivals, 7-2, when the two teams faced off in Arp on March 26.

West Rusk fell to 13-11-1, 6-5 with the defeat.