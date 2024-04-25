16-3A Baseball: Arp upsets Troup, 8-1

Apr. 24—TROUP — In its final home game of the season, Troup dropped an 8-1 decision to Arp Tuesday evening in Troup.

Despite the defeat, Troup (19-5, 8-3) remained in second place in the conference standings.

Troup will close out the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday with a visit top Jefferson.

Arp scored five runs in the second inning, which put the home team on the ropes early on.

Arp batters accounted for 10 hits — with Will Sanford leading the way by going 3-4 — compared to Troiup's six.

Caden Graves had two hits in four official trips to the dish for Troup and Colby Turner stroked a base hit and drove in a run.

Troup's remaining hits were singles by Tucker Howell, Joseph Salgado and Jack Johnson.

Arp improved to 12-12, 3-8 with the win.