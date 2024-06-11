16-3A Baseball: 10 Troup Tigers receive all-district honors

TROUP – Tucker Howell headed a group of 10 Troup Tigers that were named to the All-16-3A baseball team.

Howell, the Tiger catcher, was voted as the league’s Defensive Most Valuable Player.

A quintet of Tiger standouts garnered first team recognition. That group was comprised of middle infielders Ty Lovelady and Hayden Huml, corner infielders Carson Davenport and Caden Graves and pitcher, Colby Turner.

Tiger-outfielders Bryce Wallum and Joshua Childress garnered second team mention, as did pitcher, Payten Elliott and utility man, Kash Hardy.

Troup Baseball is coached by Drew Walley.