15th Region title hopes remain a Stone's throw away

PRESTONSBURG The 15th Region baseball and softball tournament brackets are set.

Lawrence County won its 15th district title on Tuesday, defeating Prestonsburg, 8-2, on its home field.

Eli Fletcher was 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Colin Howard had a hit and drove in two. Logan Whisenant produced two hits in three plate appearances for the Bulldogs. Blake Prater, Gray Derifield and Whisenant each drove in a run.

Braxton Davis went six innings against the Blackcats. He struck out six and only gave up three hits to pick up the victory.

Lawrence County (19-11) will open the 15th Region Tournament against Paintsville (19-18) today at 11 a.m. The Dawgs won both regular season matchups against the Tigers, including a 7-6 outcome in 10 innings on May 13.

Pikeville (22-9) meets Pike County Central (10-20), Belfry (19-13) battles Shelby Valley (13-14) and Johnson Central (20-15) plays Prestonsburg (14-20) in the other three region quarterfinal games.

The semifinals are slated for Tuesday at 5 and 8. The championship will commence on Thursday at 6.

The Lawrence County softball team opened the season with 19 straight victories and advanced to the Kentucky 2A Tournament state finals.

The Bulldogs currently hold a 27-4 record after coasting through the 58th District Tournament, outscoring their two opponents, 29-0.

Lawrence County has two players batting over .500 and Jada Patton nears that number with a .495 mark at the plate this year. Danielle Crum (.586) has five home runs, 14 doubles and 50 RBIs. Patton has driven in 45 runs. Brooklyn Ellis leads the Dawgs with eight long balls.

Taylor Blevins and Ellis have combined for 217 punchouts and 24 wins in the circle.

Lawrence County meets Shelby Valley (10-14) in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament on Monday at 2. Johnson Central (24-14) competes with Pike County Central (24-14) in the first quarterfinal at noon.

Pikeville (19-10) collides with Floyd Central (14-11) and Belfry (18-12) duels with Magoffin County (9-10) to round out Monday’s games.

The region semifinals take place on Tuesday at 5 and 7. The title game is scheduled for Thursday at 8.

The 15th Region baseball and softball tournaments will be played at the Prestonsburg Sports Park at Stonecrest.