15th annual Hoops Drills and Life Skills Basketball Camp offers kids a great start to summer

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – CASEWV and Project Y.E.S. is partnering with the City of Bluefield and Bluefield University to host their 15th annual Hoops Drills and Life Skills Basketball Camp.

At this camp, kids get to listen to special speakers and people from around the community, while learning basketball.

Jim Pettus, Project Y.E.S. program director said, “it is just something that we’re real proud to offer to give the kids something to do. This is considered ‘at-risk’ times for teens. A lot parents [are at work and kids] are staying at home by themselves. So, we just wanted to give the kids a good positive, healthy environment to do some fun activities and just get an opportunity to still see their friends a little.”

Sean Martin is leading the basketball sessions each day.

The camp will last from Monday to Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Herb Sims Center.

They are accepting boys and girls aged 8-14.

The cost is free and kids will be getting free lunches, as well.

Hoop Drills and Life Skills has been going on for 15 years at Bluefield and 20 years in total.

